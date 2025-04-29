LPGA Odds and Picks: Black Desert Championship Best Bets
The first women's major of the season is in the books as Mao Saigo’s first LPGA win was a major championship. The 23-year-old came out on top in what was an electric five-golfer playoff, managing to be the only one to birdie the first extra hole.
This week, the LPGA is set to tee it up at the Black Desert Championship. History will be made this year as the Black Desert Championship will have both an LPGA and PGA Tour version of the event. The women play Black Desert Golf Course this week, and then it will be the men’s turn in late October.
Let’s take a look at the top golfers on the odds list and then I’ll give you my best bets to win.
Black Desert Championship odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Haeran Ryu +1200
- Minjee Lee +1400
- A Lim Kim +1600
- Ruoning Yin +1800
- Charley Hull +1800
- Ayaka Furue +1800
- Akie Iwai +2200
- Hyo Joo Kim +2200
- Rio Takeda +2200
- Nasa Hataoka +2200
- Miyu Yamashita +2200
- Allisen Corpuz +2800
- Jin Hee Im +3000
- Ina Yoon +3000
- Hye-Jin Choi +3000
Black Desert Championship picks
Akie Iwai +2200
We have no LPGA course history here, but basing it off of last year’s PGA Tour event, this is a relatively easy and straightforward desert golf course. A golfer who can keep the ball on the planet off the tee and then go pin hunting with their irons is what we’re looking for.
That’s why I’m going with Akie Iwai. She leads the LPGA in strokes-gained approach this season while also ranking third on the Tour and first in the field in birdie percentage at 26.54%. She stumbled a bit last week, finishing 31st at the Chevron Championship, but this course is much more her style.
Nasa Hataoka +2200
Nasa Hataoka had posted six straight top 20 finishes up until a 67th place finish last week, but much like Iwai, Hataoka is going to thrive at birdie-fest type events. She’s third on the LPGA in strokes-gained approach and 16th in birdie percentage (23.89%).
She’s also no stranger to winning, already recording six wins on the LPGA at just 26 years old. It’s time for her to get back in the winner's circle.
Ariya Jutanugarn +3000
If you want to bet someone a bit further down the odds list who is entering this week’s event in fantastic form, consider Ariya Jutanugarn. She finished in third place at the T-Mobile Match Play a few weeks back and then lost in a playoff at last week’s Chevron Championship.
She got off to a rough start to her 2025 season, but she seems to be finding form at the right time. She’s worth a look in a relatively weak field at 30-1.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
