LPGA Odds and Picks: CPKC Women's Open Best Bets Plus One 300-1 Long Shot
The LPGA heads North of the Border this week for the CPKC Women's Open, also known as the women's Canadian Open.
This time we won't have any course experience to rely on, as they're set to tee it up at a new venue this year; Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta. At 6,709 yards, distance off the tee is going to be key for any golfer to contend.
Let's take a look at the top 10 on the odds to win this week and then I'll dive into my picks to win.
CPKC Women's Open odds
Below are the top 10 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Haeran Ryu +1000
- Lilia Vu +1000
- Ally Ewing +1400
- Brooke Henderson +1400
- Xiyu Lin +2000
- Rose Zhang +2200
- Hannah Green +2500
- Hye-Jin Choi +2500
- Lexi Thompson +2500
- Mao Saigo +2500
LPGA picks and best bets for the CPKC Women's Open
Lexi Thompson +2500
Thompson has been on a hot streak since announcing she'll retire at the end of season, posting finishes of T2, T9, and T8 in three of her last four starts. She also enters this week ranking 35th on the LPGA in driving distance, giving her the tools to compete at a course as long as this one is.
If she continues her high-level of play, she's destined to get one more win before she ends her career. It could come this week in what's a relatively weak LPGA field.
Jennifer Kupcho +3300
We're going to continue to target long drivers and Kupcho fits the mold, ranking 23rd on the LPGA in average driving distance. She's put up some solid performances lately and will be entering this week in good form.
She finished as the solo runner-up at the Dow Championship in June and played impressive golf in her final two rounds at the Amundi Evian Championship en route to a T22 finish. Her recent form and length off the tee make her a solid bet at 33-1 this week.
Nataliya Guseva +30000
If you want a longshot to bet on, how about the rookie Nataliya Guseve at 300-1 odds?
She is one of the longest drivers on the LPGA, ranking sixth in average driving distance. She has also had some solid performance this season. With her being at 300-1 odds to win, you'd probably be surprising to find out she has three top-20 finishes this season including a T6 finish at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Her driving distance is going to give her a leg up on the field and she has, at times, shown she can be in contention at an LPGA event. Why not bet a few dollars on her at 300-1?
