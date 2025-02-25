LPGA Odds and Picks: HSBC Women’s World Championship Best Bets
The LPGA’s Asian swing continues in Singapore this week at the HSBC Women's World Championship.
Jeeno Thitikul, fresh off yet another top-three finish, is the overwhelming favorite at +500 but there’s plenty of value elsewhere on the odds board. Let's take a look at the top names on the list of odds and then I’ll break down my best bets for the action at Sentosa Golf Club this week.
HSBC Women's World Championship odds
Below are the top 15 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +500
- Jin Young Ko +1100
- Lydia Ko +1100
- Haeran Ryu +1200
- Miyu Yamashita +1400
- Angel Yin +1600
- Hannah Green +1600
- Ruoning Yin +1800
- Celine Boutier +2000
- Rio Takeda +2000
- A Lim Kim +2200
- Ayaka Furue +2200
- Charley Hull +2200
- Allisen Corpuz +2500
- Linn Grant +2500
A Lim Kim +3000 via FanDuel
I bet A Lim Kim last week and while she didn’t get the win, a solo sixth-place finish is enough for me to bet her again in Singapore this week. She’s second on the LPGA in strokes-gained tee to green and if she keeps up that level of play while improving her putting from last week, she’ll be in contention to win once again.
Much like Siam Country Club last week, long drivers of the golf ball will have an advantage at Sentosa Golf Club. Kim enters this week ranking 14th in average driving distance at 274.2 yards. She also already has a T9 finish at this event, but now that she’s started playing the best golf of her career, she's a great bet to capture her second win of the season at 30-1.
Allisen Corpuz +3300 via FanDuel
Allisen Corpuz has posted two top-10 finishes in her two years teeing it up at this event and is coming off a T7 last week. With the small greens at Sentosa, golfers who can hit greens at a high rate are going to have a leg up on the rest of the field and Corpuz has proven to be one of the more consistent iron players on the LPGA. That, along with her course history, should make her a solid bet at her current price tag.
Nanna Madsen +4500 via FanDuel
Nanna Madsen is rounding into form, posting a fourth place finish at the PIF Saudi Ladies International and then a T7 at last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand. She’s one of the longest drivers on the LPGA, averaging 279 yards per drive while also ranking 17th in greens in regulation, making her a perfect course fit for Sentosa.
She’s a great bet among the mid-range contenders at 45-1.
