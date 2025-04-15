LPGA Odds and Picks: JM Eagle LA Championship Best Bets
After a week off following its match play event, the LPGA returns to action for this week's JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana, Calif. This will be the first time this tournament will be held at El Caballero so we can throw course history out the window.
The top two women's golfers in the world, Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, will both be teeing it up this week and as you'd imagine, they enter the week as the betting favorites.
Let's take a look at the top odds and then I'll break down my best bets to win.
JM Eagle LA Championship odds
Below are the top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +650
- Nelly Korda +850
- Haeran Ryu +1200
- Ayaka Furue +1800
- Angel Yin +2000
- Nasa Hataoka +2200
- Yealimi Noh +2200
- Minjee Lee +2500
- Hyo Joo Kim +2500
- Hannah Green +2800
- Lilia Vu +3000
- Jin Young Ko +3000
- Rio Takeda +3000
- Chisato Iwai +3500
- Miyu Yamashita +3500
- Allisen Corpuz +3500
JM Eagle LA Championship picks
Jeeno Thitikul +650 via DraftKings
It's tough to argue that a golfer can be undervalued at +650 odds, but I truly think Jeeno Thitikul is. She has finished inside the top 5 in five of her last six starts and the only time she didn't she finished T12 at the Blue Bay LPGA.
She's a far better bet than Korda, who seems to be out of form, finishing 22nd and 28th in her last two starts.
It's rare to see a golfer with a mix of great ball striking but also phenomenal putting. In my opinion, she's the clear best women's golfer on the planet right now and is worth a look at +650 odds.
Yealimi Noh +2200 via DraftKings
As good as the likes of Thitikul and Korda are, it's Yealimi Noh who leads the LPGA in strokes gained: tee to green. She's not as good of a putter as Thitkul, but the numbers say she's a better iron player.
She already has a win on the season, having won the Founder Cup in February and has posted two top 10 finishes since then. With no course history to base our bets on, betting on the best golfer from tee-to-green at 22-1 seems to be a smart move.
Pajaree Anannarukarn +12000 via DraftKings
Pajaree Anannarukarn isn't a golfer you want to bet on at a course where driving distance is going to be a key metric, that doesn't seem to be like it's going to be a significant difference maker at El Caballero, which measures at 6,447 yards.
She's a fantastic iron player, averaging 1.01 strokes per round with his approach play, which is the ninth best mark on the LPGA this season. If you're going to give me the ninth-best iron player at 120-1 odds, I'm going to take that bet any chance I get.
