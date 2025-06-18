LPGA Odds and Picks: KPMG Women's PGA Championship Best Bets
The third women’s golf major of the 2025 season is this week, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Mao Saigo and Maja Stark were the first two major winners this season, and many LPGA fans are shocked that neither Nelly Korda nor Jeeno Thitikul, the top two women's golfers in the world, have yet to win a major in 2025.
Will one of them be able to capture this week’s major at Fields Ranch East Course? Let’s take a look at the top odds to win this week, and then I’ll break down my best bets.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +900
- Nelly Korda +900
- Ruoning Yin +1400
- Haeran Ryu +2000
- Hye-Jin Choi +2200
- Minjee Lee +2200
- Celine Boutier +2500
- Lydia Ko +2500
- Ayaka Furue +3000
- Angel Yin +3500
- Ariya Jutanugarn +3500
- Akie Iwai +3500
- Charley Hull +3500
- Hyo Joo Kim +3500
- Mao Saigo +3500
KPMG Women's PGA Championship picks
Nelly Korda +1000 via BetMGM
Measuring at 6,604 yards, Fields Ranch is going to demand length off the tee, which is why, of the two favorites, I’m going to take Nelly Korda, who is 13th on the LPGA in driving distance at 277.39, averaging 10 more yards per drive than Thitikul.
Korda is still seeking her first win of 2025, but she’s been in contention plenty of late, including finishing T2 at the U.S. Women's Open three weeks ago. She ranks second on the LPGA in total strokes gained and now has her best chance this season to win her third career major and her second Women’s PGA Championship.
Angel Yin +3500 via FanDuel
Thitikul and Korda are worthy of being the co-favorites this week, ranking first and second in total strokes gained this season, but it’s Angel Yin who comes in at third. She’s gaining strokes in all four major areas and is second on the LPGA in strokes-gained putting, averaging +1.29 strokes per round on the greens.
Yin already has a win this season, capturing the Honda LPGA Thailand in February, and posted two top 15 finishes as the first two majors, including a T9 at the U.S. Women’s Open. She has some betting value on her at the 35-1 price tag.
Nanna Madsen +6600 via BetMGM
Nanna Koerstz Madsen is going to have an advantage over the majority of the field this week, ranking as the 10th longest driver on the LPGA, averaging 278.42 yards per drive. She’s also coming into this event in great form, finishing T4 at last week’s event, where she gained +1.12 strokes with her approach play.
If her irons can remain as sharp this week to complement her great play off the tee, she’s going to be in contention on the weekend.
