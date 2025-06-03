LPGA Odds and Picks: ShopRite LPGA Classic Best Bets
The second women’s major of the season is in the books. Maja Stark from Sweden won last week’s U.S. Open in impressive fashion, holding off the likes of Nelly Korda in the final round at Erin Hills.
The LPGA now heads to New Jersey for this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club. This week’s tournament is only 54 holes, so you have until Friday to place your bets. On that note, let’s take a look at the top names on the odds list and then I’ll break down my best bets.
ShopRite LPGA Classic odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +550
- Jeeno Thitikul +700
- Jin Young Ko +1100
- Rio Takeda +1200
- Chisato Iwai +1600
- Ayaka Furue +1600
- Mao Saigo +1600
- Miyu Yamashita +1800
- Somi Lee +2200
- Lauren Goughlin +2200
- Allisen Corpuz +3000
- Akie Iwai +3000
- Ina Yoon +3000
- Brooks Henderson +4000
- Maja Stark +5000
ShopRite LPGA Classic picks
Rio Takeda +1200
Rio Takeda captured the Blue Bay LPGA in March, beating the rest of the field by six strokes. She has continued her strong form and has now finished inside the top 10 in three of her last four starts, including a runner-up finish at last week’s U.S. Women's Open.
She ranks fourth on the LPGA in strokes-gained approach this season at +1.1 per round, which puts her in a great spot at Seaview Golf Club, a course that demands strong iron play. This will be her debut at the event, which may hurt her early in the tournament, but she has been playing the most consistent golf of anyone in the field.
Pajaree Anannarukarn +8000
Pajaree Anannarukarn has been a great iron player this season, gaining +0.85 strokes per round with her irons, but her lack of distance off the tee makes her unbettable at some venues. Luckily, Seaview Golf Club isn't long, measuring at just 6,263 yards as a par-71. That means she won’t be at a disadvantage compared to the field as much as she is at some other events.
She ranks 26th in greens in regulation and 36th in ball striking. That makes her worth a bet this week at her 80-1 price tag.
Albane Valenzuela +11000
If you’re looking to bet on someone who’s always had success at this course, Albane Valenzuela at 110-1 is the bet for you. She has finished inside the top 10 at this event the past three years, and it makes sense when you consider how this course fits her strengths.
Strong play off the tee isn’t a necessity to succeed here, which is great news for the Swiss golfer. She’s lost strokes off the tee this season but has been fantastic with her irons, gaining +0.75 strokes per round with her approach play. She’ll feel comfortable at Seaview Golf Club and should be in contention on the weekend here once again.
