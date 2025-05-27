LPGA Odds and Picks: U.S. Women’s Open Best Bets for Erin Hills
The second women’s major of the 2025 season is here! The best women golfers on the planet will tee it up at one of the great American courses, Erin Hills, for this week's U.S. Women's Open.
Mao Saigo of Japan won the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, but all eyes will be on Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul, who has taken the golf world by storm this year and is seeking her first major victory.
In classic USGA fashion, Erin Hills is expected to present golfers with a difficult challenge that will demand length of the tee and elite ball striking.
Let’s take a look at the top names on the odds list and then I’ll break down my best bets.
U.S. Women’s Open odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +900
- Hae Ran Ryu +1200
- Nelly Korda +1300
- Ruoning Yin +1900
- Jin Young Ko +2000
- Minjee Lee +2200
- Lydia Ko +2200
- Hyo Joo Kim +2500
- Rio Takeda +2500
- Lauren Coughlin +3000
- Charley Hull +3000
- Jin Hee Im +3500
- Hye Jin Choi +3500
- Chisato Iwai +3500
- Celine Boutier +3500
U.S. Women’s Open picks
Nelly Korda +1300
Now is the time to buy low on Nelly Korda. It’s almost shocking to see the No. 1-ranked woman in the world listed at +1300 to win this week’s event, just one year removed from when she was winning multiple events in a row and listed as the overwhelming favorite on a weekly basis. With that being said, she hasn’t had her best stuff in 2025, posting just three top-10 finishes, but she’s coming into this event off a top-five finish at the Mizuho Americas Open, and her game seems to be trending in the right direction.
Additionally, Erin Hills demands elite driving, and Korda is the best driver on the LPGA, gaining +1.03 strokes off the tee in 2025. The only area she has lost strokes in has been around the green, so she’ll have to dial in her chipping this week, but her driving, iron play, and putting will carry her.
We’re getting 13-1 odds on the No. 1 golfer in the world, whose game is trending in the right direction and who will be teeing it up at a course that fits her strengths. That makes Korda a no-brainer pick this week.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen +12000
You won’t find a better bet at 120-1 odds this week than Nanna Koerstz Madsen. She comes into this event in poor form, missing two straight cuts, but it’s hard to ignore how well Erin Hills fits her style of golf. She ranks seventh on the LPGA in strokes-gained off the tee, 11th in driving distance and third in greens-in-regulation percentage.
Outside of recent form, she checks every box we’re looking for this week. Hopefully, she found her form over the past two weeks while she taking time off from competition. If she has, she’s going to be in the conversation for her first major win heading into the weekend.
Auston Kim +12000
Another longshot to win this week that I think presents some betting value is Auston Kim, who comes into this major ranking fifth on the LPGA in strokes-gained off the tee and 23rd in strokes-gained from tee to green. Her short game has let her down at times, losing strokes both around and on the greens, but she’s coming into this event in solid form.
She finished inside the top 10 at the Black Desert Championship at the start of May and then followed it up with a T21 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open. She has also missed the cut just twice in 2025.
She’s worth a look at 120-1 odds.
