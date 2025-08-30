LSU vs. Clemson Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
Week 1 delivers one of the sport’s juiciest matchups with LSU traveling to Clemson for a clash that already carries playoff implications.
Garrett Nussmeier’s presence under center gives the game its headliner, as his production profile and command of LSU’s offense now meet the stiffest test on the road in Death Valley East.
Clemson counters with continuity, depth, and a defense brimming with future pros off the edge, making this duel a genuine tone-setter for both programs.
LSU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU +3.5 (-104)
- Clemson -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU (+142)
- Clemson (-172)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
LSU vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 0-0
- Clemson Record: 0-0
LSU vs. Clemson Final Score Prediction
Even though the betting market continues to hang Clemson as a narrow favorite, Nussmeier’s ability to push the ball vertically and keep Clemson’s safeties stretched ensures that LSU won’t shrink. While the defensive front of Peter Woods and TJ Parker will get their wins, Nussmeier’s quick release neutralizes the rush just enough to maintain rhythm.
Clemson’s Cade Klubnik will surely connect on a few chunk plays of his own, but LSU’s linebacking speed short-circuits drives that normally become touchdowns in the ACC. The Tigers from Baton Rouge also benefit from Brian Kelly’s steadiness in high-profile openers, a contrast to Dabo Swinney’s recent habit of sluggish September starts.
In the fourth quarter, a balanced LSU attack finds just enough daylight to keep chains moving and bleed the clock. All in all, I’m taking the more dynamic quarterback.
Final Score Prediction: LSU 27, Clemson 24
