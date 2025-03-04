LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
The Kentucky Wildcats have fallen to No. 19 in the country after losing to Auburn, but they have a chance to pick up their 20th win of the season on Tuesday at home against the LSU Tigers.
LSU has the third-worst record in the SEC this season, and it enters this matchup on a three-game losing streak. The Tigers are also 0-8 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
Can Kentucky, which is set as a sizable favorite at home, take care of business and cover the spread for bettors?
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s SEC clash.
LSU vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- LSU +12.5 (-108)
- Kentucky -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- LSU: +550
- Kentucky: -800
Total
- 157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
LSU vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- LSU record: 14-15
- Kentucky record: 19-10
LSU vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
LSU
Camryn Carter: The leading scorer for the Tigers, Carter is one of three players that average double figures this season. He’s putting up 16.9 points per game while chipping in 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 2.6 assists per game. Carter is coming off a 23-point showing in a loss to Mississippi State earlier this month.
Kentucky
Lamont Butler: Butler returned for Kentucky’s last two games (a win against Oklahoma and a loss to Auburn), and the Wildcats need the veteran point guard humming if they want to make a real tournament run. Butler has a lot of experience and is elite on the defensive end of the floor. Overall, he’s averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field this season.
LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
The Wildcats are just 8-7 against the spread as home favorites, but they have posted an average scoring margin of +19.7 points per game in those matchups.
After a brutal stretch of playing Auburn and Alabama in an eight-day stretch, the Wildcats should be able to get back on track against an unranked LSU team that is just 3-13 in conference play and 2-7 straight up on the road.
Kentucky has the No. 6 offense in the country, per KenPom, and LSU sits at No. 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Kentucky’s 3-point shooting could be the difference here, as the Wildcats are 36th in the country in 3-point percentage, while LSU is outside the top 300.
While Kentucky has played .500 ball in SEC play, I am buying it at home, where it is 14-3 straight up this season.
Pick: Kentucky -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
