LSU vs. USC Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
LSU and USC meet in a highly anticipated matchup in Las Vegas on Sunday night in hopes of ushering in a new era of quarterbacks.
I have my eye on Garrett Nussmeier the talented quarterback stepping in for Jayden Daniels, who can make a strong first impression against USC in Week 1. I'm eyeing his passing yard props as well as a pair of running backs in this primetime showdown on a neutral site.
Here's my three favorite player props for LSU vs. USC.
Best Player Props for LSU vs. USC
- Garrett Nussmeier OVER 280.5 Passing Yards
- Kaleb Jackson OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards
- Woody Marks UNDER 65.5 Rushing Yards
Garrett Nussmeier OVER 280.5 Passing Yards
On a fast track in Las Vegas, I’m expecting Nussmeier to find answers against this new-look USC defense under D’Anton Lynn.
While there may be excitement around Lynn’s coaching prowess, this is an incredibly tough task against a loaded group of pass catchers and a more than capable passer in Nusmeier, who has SEC level experience already.
Nussmeier passed for 395 yards in the bowl game against Wisconsin, and inside Allegiant Stadium, there should be plenty of opportunities for the ball to be chucked around and for Nussmeier to flirt with 300 yards.
Kaleb Jackson OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards
While I like Nussmeier’s ability to go over his passing yards, I believe LSU can dictate the terms on the ground behind an elite offensive line that ranked first in offensive line yards last season and returns a handful of starters.
Last season, the Tigers running back room was a bit more subdued production wise because of Jaylen Daniels excellence as a creator on the ground. However, this season I think we see the Tigers employ a more typical run-pass split and for the Tigers running backs to put up more typical numbers.
Woody Marks UNDER 65.5 Rushing Yards
Marks is a Mississippi State transfer and is the expected lead back, but Lincoln Riley offenses have typically been a running back by committee in the past.
Further, I’m not sure that this game will feature a ground driven effort from the Trojans as the weakest part of the Tigers defense is in the secondary.
If this game opens up and becomes a high scoring affair like the total implies, the over/under is at 64.5 as of this writing, I’ll take the under on Marks in what could be a more a pass-happy effort.
