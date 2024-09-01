LSU vs. USC Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
LSU and USC meet on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada in a polairzing matchup between two high level programs.
Which team can jump start a big season in the expanded College Football Playoff? All eyes will be on the lone game on Sunday of Week 1 as LSU and USC try to replace the top two picks in last springs NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Here's everything you need to know to bet this marquee matchup on Sunday.
LSU vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: -4
- USC: +4
Moneyline
- LSU: -180
- USC: +150
Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LSU vs. USC Final Score Prediction
These are two teams that have plenty of questions on both sides of the ball to answer. How will each team replace the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft at quarterback? Can either team show signs of progress on defense?
I'm more bullish on the LSU side to at the very least hold up on offense and avoid too far of a step back in the first year of the post-Jayden Daniels campaign with veteran Garrett Nussmeier set to take over QB1 duties. While the defense may still struggle against an elite USC offense, I'm more confident than the other side.
USC's replacement for Williams is Miller Moss, who shined in the team's bowl game lsat season, but this will be a big step up in class against SEC-level athletes.
As noted in our game preview, this game may be high scoring, but I'm counting on LSU to prevail.
I’m expecting points to be available for both teams on a fast track, but I’m going to side with the more talented bunch and proven commodity in LSU. The Tigers offensive line will push around the Trojans, opening up plenty of opportunities for the talented skill position group to make plays with more regularity than the new look Trojans.
This game should be exciting, but I think LSU is being underrated, a far more talented and proven team with this line dropping to only four points.
PICK: LSU -4
