Lynx vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet on Minnesota)
The Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces begin the first or two games in a row against each other on Wednesday, Aug. 21 on ESPN.
Earlier this season, both the Lynx and Aces claimed road wins by 14 points against each other, making it a little tough to use those games as a baseline when betting on Wednesday night’s matchup.
On the bright side, neither team has listed a player on the injury report, a refreshing thing to see when there are two MVP candidates – A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier – facing off.
Oddsmakers have favored the Aces by four points at home, but they are just 6-9 against the spread in that spot this season.
Here’s a look at the latest betting odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday’s night’s matchup.
Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx +4 (-110)
- Aces -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: +160
- Aces: -192
Total
- 167 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lynx record: 19-8
- Aces record: 17-9
Lynx vs. Aces Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
Lynx vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: An underrated MVP candidate this season, Collier is coming off a 30-point game where she shot 13-for-16 from the field. The former UConn star is averaging 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: Wilson extended her streak of scoring 24 or more points to eight straight games, dropping 34 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a 16-point win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. The MVP favorite, Wilson is looking to lead the Aces to a top four seed or better this season.
Lynx vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I think we’re in line for a terrific game against two of the top five teams in the WNBA this season.
So, I’m going to take the points with the Lynx and hope this matchup ends up being a close one – or an outright upset.
The Lynx are one of the best teams in the league as an underdog this season, going 7-3 against the spread, and they’ve won three games in a row to build a 1.5-game lead over the Aces in the standings. With Collier back, Minnesota is a much better team than the one that we saw struggle a bit ahead of the All-Star break.
Meanwhile the Aces aren’t exactly a great team to bet on this season, struggling against the spread at home and overall (10-16 ATS). The Lynx outrank the Aces in net rating and defensive rating (they’re No. 1 in the league) entering this matchup.
While Vegas’ offense is even better with Chelsea Gray healthy, I’m not sold on the Aces winning big in this game, especially after they lost to another one of the league’s best team – the New York Liberty – at home right out of the break.
I’ll gladly take the points in a game that is truly a toss up on Wednesday.
Pick: Lynx +4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.