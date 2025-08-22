Lynx vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
The Lynx are closing in on the league’s top seed while the Fever is desperately clinging to playoff positioning despite a rash of injuries ahead of Friday night’s meeting in Indianapolis.
Minnesota is fresh off a back-to-back and still monitoring the status of Napheesa Collier, who has not played since early August, though their balance and defensive identity have kept them rolling.
Indiana, meanwhile, just lost Sophie Cunningham to an MCL tear and remains without Caitlin Clark, leaving Kelsey Mitchell to shoulder an enormous offensive load.
The Commissioner’s Cup rematch flavor lingers, too — Indiana upset Minnesota in that showcase, a result that ensures the Lynx won’t take them lightly tonight.
Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Fever +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx (-290)
- Fever (+225)
Total
- Over 165.5 (-110)
- Under 165.5 (-110)
Lynx vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Lynx Record: 28-7
- Fever Record: 19-16
Lynx vs. Fever Prop Bet
- Kelsey Mitchell Over 20.5 Points (-120 at FanDuel)
Mitchell has averaged 22.5 points over her last eight games and just poured in 38 in the win over Connecticut, proving she’s capable of carrying an offense even when defenses key on her. With the Fever depleted, her usage remains sky-high, and while Minnesota’s defense is elite, Mitchell has cleared 20 points in more than half her games this season, making the over on her points prop the most appealing angle.
Lynx vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The market has this total in the mid-160s, but both the matchup history and current roster realities tilt toward the under. Minnesota owns the league’s best defense, allowing just 76 points per game, and has leaned even heavier into half-court sets without Collier to force tempo. The Fever, meanwhile, are simply out of weapons — Clark, Cunningham, Colson, and McDonald all unavailable — leaving Mitchell to create nearly everything, a formula that tends to produce slower possessions and lower efficiency.
Even in Mitchell’s 38-point outburst earlier this week, Indiana only reached 99 in overtime against a shaky Connecticut defense, not exactly a blueprint for cracking Minnesota. The Lynx have gone under in five of their last six and have held opponents below 80 in seven of their past eight road contests, while Indiana has failed to eclipse 75 twice in its last three losses. Factor in Minnesota’s back-to-back fatigue and Indiana’s thin rotation, and this game projects far more grind than track meet.
Pick: Under 165.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
