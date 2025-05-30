Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are perfect so far in the 2025 season, winning each of their first five games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.
The Mercury have been without star guard Kahleah Copper, but they are still off to a fast start in the 2025 season, winning four of their first five games behind some strong play from offseason acquisitions Alyssa Thomas (15.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 8.0 APG) and Satou Sabally (19.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG).
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as road favorites in this matchup, although they are just 2-3 against the spread so far in 2025.
With Kayla McBride returning to the lineup in Minnesota’s last game after a four-game absence to open the season, the Lynx appear poised to get back to the WNBA Finals again in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s game, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -5 (-112)
- Mercury +5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -230
- Mercury: +190
Total
- 159 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lynx vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Lynx record: 5-0
- Mercury record: 4-1
Lynx vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Mercury Injury Report
- Murjanatu Musa – day-to-day
- Kahleah Copper – out
- Natasha Mack – out
Lynx vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kayla McBride OVER 3-Pointers Made
Kayla McBride made her season debut in the Lynx’s last game, shooting 3-for-6 from beyond the arc on her way to a 15-point performance.
I’m buying McBride to say hot from deep, even against a tough Phoenix defense. Napheesa Collier is averaging 26.8 points per game, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Mercury attempt to slow her down, leaving McBride open a few more times on Friday night.
Over the last three seasons, McBride has averaged 2.2, 2.7 and 3.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0 percent from deep in her career.
Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Lynx have covered the spread in both of their road games this season, and I think they have too much offense with McBride back to fade in this matchup.
The Mercury – No. 2 in the W in defensive rating – have played a bunch of low-scoring games with Copper out of the lineup, but they may not be able to get away with that against the Lynx.
Minnesota is:
- 2nd in offensive rating
- 2nd in net rating
- 2nd in effective field goal percentage
It’s doing all of this while playing the second slowest pace in the W, a sign that the Lynx are extremely efficient in 2025.
The Mercury, on the other hand, are just eighth in offensive rating despite ranking third in effective field goal percentage.
The Lynx have won four of their five games by five or more points, and I think they keep that rolling in what should be the matchup of the night on Friday.
Pick: Lynx -5 (-112 at DraftKings)
