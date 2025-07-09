Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Phoenix Mercury picked up a blowout win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday despite Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper being out of the lineup, and they’ll look to upset the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in an afternoon clash on Wednesday.
Minnesota has dropped just two regular-season games in the 2025 season, but it could be running into a buzzsaw after Alyssa Thomas had an insane triple-double to lead the Mercury to their 13th win of the season on Monday.
Phoenix has also officially signed DeWanna Bonner after she was waived by the Indiana Fever. So, an already star-studded roster got a little deeper ahead of Wednesday’s action.
Sabally (ankle) and Copper (hamstring) are banged up, and that could swing this game in favor of Minnesota if they both don’t play.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -8.5 (-110)
- Mercury +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -285
- Mercury: +215
Total
- 157.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lynx vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): AZ Family Sports, FD Sports Network North
- Lynx record: 17-2
- Mercury record: 13-6
Lynx vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Mercury Injury Report
- Kahleah Copper – day-to-day
- Satou Sabally – day-to-day
- Lexi Held – out
Lynx vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Alyssa Thomas Double-Double
The Mercury forward had a triple-double on Monday night against Dallas, and with Sabally and Copper both banged up, I wouldn’t be shocked to see her have a huge game again on Wednesday.
While the Lynx are one of the best defenses in the W, Thomas is averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game this season, recording a double-double in seven of her 14 appearances.
She could end up with a double-double in points and rebounds, points and assists, or even rebounds and assists, given how much she does on both ends of the floor.
Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, it’s important to check the status of Sabally and Copper. If both aren’t playing, the Mercury could be in trouble against the league’s No. 1 team.
Earlier this season, the Lynx won by just three points over Phoenix in Phoenix, but they also have a 23-point blowout win at home against the Mercury.
The Lynx enter this game with the best offensive, defensive, and net rating in the WNBA, while the Mercury are fifth in net rating at +6.1. Minnesota is currently a whopping +14.1 points per 100 possessions this season.
Phoenix has been solid at home (8-3 straight up), but it is just 7-6 against the Western Conference teams. That is worrisome, especially if the team ends up being down its top two scorers.
I’ll back the Lynx to cover in this afternoon matchup.
Pick: Lynx -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
