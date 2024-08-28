Lynx vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 28 (Can Lynx Extend Win Streak?)
There isn’t a team in the WNBA hotter than the Minnesota Lynx, as they take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury.
Minnesota has come out of the Olympic break on fire, going 5-0 straight up and winning each of those games by double digits. With MVP candidate Napheesa Collier healthy and leading the way, the Lynx are just half a game out of the No. 2 seed in the standings.
Meanwhile, Phoenix is hovering around .500 coming into this game, holding the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings. The Mercury are 9-5 straight up at home, but oddsmakers have the Lynx favored in this game.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, and of course, a prediction for the fifth and final game on Wednesday in the W.
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -3.5 (-112)
- Mercury +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -172
- Mercury: +140
Total
- 163 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Mercury Live/Bally Sports North Extra
- Lynx record: 22-8
- Mercury record: 16-15
Lynx vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Mercury Injury Report
- Rebecca Allen – out
- Charisma Osborne – out
Lynx vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Collier is surging in the latest odds to win the WNBA MVP, and while she may not win the award, she’s dominating since the league returned from the Olympic break. Collier is averaging 25.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 66.2 percent from the field. She’s scored 23 or more points in each of her last four games.
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: One of the best centers in the W, Griner has scored 22 points in back-to-back games for Phoenix. A foot injury kept Griner out of action early in the season, but she still has made a major impact, averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
Lynx vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
I really don’t think I can bet against the Lynx right now, especially on the road.
Minnesota is one of the best road teams in the WNBA, going 10-4 ATS on the road this season and 8-5 straight up.
Even though Phoenix is a playoff team right now, it hasn’t fared nearly as well since returning from the Olympic break, posting a net rating of just -2.2 per 100 possessions. On the other side, Minnesota leads the WNBA in net rating since the break (+16.5), dominating opponents now that Collier is healthy from a foot injury.
The big concern here is Phoenix’s defense, which ranks just ninth in the WNBA. The Lynx already have two double-digit wins (and one loss) to Phoenix this season, and they’re playing arguably their best basketball of the season at the moment.
I’ll gladly lay the 3.5 points here for Minnesota to extend its winning streak to seven.
Pick: Lynx -3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.