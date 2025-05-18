Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 18
The Minnesota Lynx are off to a strong start in the 2025 season, winning by double digits on the road against the Dallas Wings on Friday.
After making the WNBA Finals last season, the Lynx are hoping to get right back there in 2025. On Sunday, they have a tough road date with the Los Angeles Sparks, who dominated the Golden State Valkyries on Friday behind a 37-point Sparks debut from Kelsey Plum.
Los Angeles appears to be ready to compete now with Plum, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby (Cameron Brink is also coming back in June from a torn ACL), but it is set as a home underdog in this matchup.
The Lynx were one of the best road teams in the W last season, but they could be down two key players after Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride missed their season opener. McBride has been ruled out for this game while Smith is questionable.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -5.5 (-110)
- Sparks +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -270
- Sparks: +220
Total
- 162 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lynx vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 1-0
- Sparks record: 1-0
Lynx vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Alanna Smith – questionable
- Kayla McBride – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Julie Allemand – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Lynx vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rickea Jackson 4+ Rebounds (-155)
Rickea Jackson grabbed five rebounds in her season opener, and she averaged 3.9 boards per game for her career.
I think the second-year star is worth a look in this market, especially with the Sparks down one of their top rebounders in Brink. Jackson had eight games with four or more boards after the Olympic break last season, averaging 4.1 per game. She also played 35 minutes in her season opener, a major step forward from last season.
Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lynx are a solid bet as road favorites:
After putting together a dominant showing against the Dallas Wings, the Lynx are facing a bit of an uphill battle in this game with Alanna Smith (questionable) and Kayla McBride (out) both on the injury report.
However, neither star played in the win over the Wings and Collier and Courtney Williams simply dominated, combining for 59 points for Minnesota.
The Sparks beat an upstart Golden State team that doesn’t have a top scoring option, but L.A. is also shorthanded with last season’s No. 2 overall pick – Cameron Brink – still recovering from a torn ACL. Plus, the Sparks lost Rae Burrell for six-to-eight weeks with a leg injury in their season opener.
I’m not sold on Plum having yet another monster game on Sunday, especially since Minnesota had one of the five-best defenses in the W last season.
The Lynx were also an insane 18-8 against the spread on the road last season (including playoffs) and covered as 7.5-point road favorites in their opener. I’ll back the Lynx to move to 2-0 with a win – and cover – on Sunday.
Pick: Lynx -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.