Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Mystics-Sun, Lynx-Sparks on Sunday)
The WNBA is back!
After two three-game slates on Friday and Saturday, Sunday features two games, including the season opener for the new-look Connecticut Sun.
The Sun moved on from Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Ty Harris, DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones in the offseason (all five starters from last season), only returning veteran guard Marina Mabrey from their top-six scorers.
Mabrey could be in line for a huge season as the No. 1 option in Connecticut, but the Sun find themselves as home dogs in their opener against the Washington Mystics.
I have a pick for that matchup, as well as the nightcap between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks. Both of those teams won their season opener behind big showings from their stars Napheesa Collier (34 points for Minnesota against Dallas) and Kelsey Plum (37 points for Los Angeles against Golden State).
Let’s break down the best bets for the third day of action in the 2025 WNBA season.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 84-74 (+4.47 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Washington Mystics -3.5 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun – 0.5 unit
- Minnesota Lynx -5.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 0.5 unit
Washington Mystics -3.5 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun – 0.5 unit
The Mystics played well in their season opener against the Atlanta Dream, winning by four points even though they did not have Aaliyah Edwards or Shakira Austin – their two best bigs – in action.
On the bright side for Washington, rookie Sonia Citron was terrific, knocking down six of her seven shots from the field to score 19 points. On Sunday, the Mystics will likely welcome Austin (probable) back into the lineup, which is huge against this new-look Sun team.
Connecticut has been a title contender for multiple seasons, but the Sun don’t have nearly as much offensive talent as year’s past. Tina Charles should help Mabrey on the offensive end of the floor, but the Sun didn’t get much back in terms of win-now talent in their trades of Thomas, Carrington and Harris.
The Mystics, meanwhile, added three first-round picks (although Georgia Amoore is out for the season), and have some solid returning pieces in Brittney Sykes and Austin. I think Washington may be undervalued at this number – even on the road – as the Sun have one of the lower win total projections in the W this season.
Minnesota Lynx -5.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 0.5 unit
After putting together a dominant showing against the Dallas Wings, the Lynx are facing a bit of an uphill battle in this game with Alanna Smith (questionable) and Kayla McBride (out) both on the injury report.
However, neither star played in the win over the Wings and Collier and Courtney Williams simply dominated, combining for 59 points for Minnesota.
The Sparks beat an upstart Golden State team that doesn’t have a top scoring option, but L.A. is also shorthanded with last season’s No. 2 overall pick – Cameron Brink – still recovering from a torn ACL. Plus, the Sparks lost Rae Burrell for six-to-eight weeks with a leg injury in their season opener.
I’m not sold on Plum having yet another monster game on Sunday, especially since Minnesota had one of the five-best defenses in the W last season.
The Lynx were also an insane 18-8 against the spread on the road last season (including playoffs) and covered as 7.5-point road favorites in their opener. I’ll back the Lynx to move to 2-0 with a win – and cover – on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.