Lynx vs. Storm Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
For the second time this season, the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm will face off, this time in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Seattle is just one game back of the Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup standings in the West, as the Storm have won two of their first three games while the Lynx are a perfect 3-0. In fact, Napheesa Collier and company are 9-0 in the 2025 season, and they are looking to keep that record intact on the road on Wednesday night.
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as slight favorites in this matchup, but the Storm did keep things close in their previous meeting, losing by just five on the road.
Can Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, and company flip the Commissioner's Cup standings in the West?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop, and more for Wednesday night’s WNBA action.
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -4.5 (-110)
- Storm +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -198
- Storm: +164
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 9-0
- Storm record: 5-4
Lynx vs. Storm Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Lynx vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+116)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collier is a steal in the prop market in this matchup:
After a slow start to the season rebounding the ball, Napheesa Collier has come on strong as of late, grabbing double-digit boards in five straight games.
The MVP candidate is coming off a 2024 season where she averaged a career-high 9.7 boards per game, and she’s now up to 8.9 rebounds per game in the 2025 season.
I love this matchup for Collier, as the Storm rank ninth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.2 percent of available rebounds. Collier had 10 boards, including four offensive boards, in the win over Seattle earlier this season.
At +116, this prop is a steal for the league’s leading MVP candidate on Wednesday.
Lynx vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Lynx have struggled against the spread in the 2025 season, but they are 3-1 ATS on the road entering Wednesday’s matchup.
While the Storm did keep things close between these teams earlier in the year, covering on the road, they would not have covered this number in that loss.
Seattle is fifth in the WNBA in net rating this season (+2.0), but that’s still well behind the Lynx, who are No. 2 at +13.4.
Minnesota has gotten healthy after Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride missed time early in the season, and it ranks No. 2 in offensive rating and defensive rating. The Lynx also don’t turn the ball over a ton, ranking No. 1 in the W in assist/turnover ratio.
The Seattle defense relies a lot on forcing turnovers (No. 5 in the WNBA), but it also has struggled at times, allowing 75 or more points in six straight meetings. Seattle is just seventh in the W in defensive rating.
While the Storm did compete with the Lynx in their last game, I think this number is too low for a Minnesota team that has been downright dominant all season.
Until someone knocks off the Lynx, I’m going to continue to bet on them on the road.
Pick: Lynx -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
