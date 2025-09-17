Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx left no doubt in Game 1 of the first round against the Golden State Valkyries, scoring 101 points in a 29-point win at home.
The Lynx were the best team in the WNBA all season long, ranking No. 1 in net rating, and they showed that a slow finish to the season was more about the team gearing up for the postseason than an actual slump.
In Game 2, the Lynx are set as road favorites against Golden State, a team that has impressed all season, making the playoffs as an expansion team. However, the Valkyries have been down two key veterans in Kayla Thornton (out for the season) and Tiffany Hayes that have led the squad’s offense.
Can Golden State force a winner-take-all Game 3 in Minnesota later this week?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lynx -10.5 (-108)
- Valkyries +10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -535
- Valkyries: +400
Total
- 151.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 10:00
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Lynx lead 1-0
Lynx vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – questionable
- Kayla Thornton – out
Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collier is worth a look in the prop market:
Napheesa Collier played just over 26 minutes in the Game 1 win over the Valkyries on Sunday, scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
While Minnesota is set as a double-digit favorite once again on Wednesday, I do think there is an argument for an expanded role for Collier in what should be a closer game. The Valkyries were 14-8 at home in the regular season, and they have been one of the best teams in the W against the number in 2025.
The Lynx winning at home was a guarantee – they went 20-2 at home in the regular season – but I could see them having to fight a little more on the road on Wednesday.
That likely would mean more minutes for Collier, who has shot 15-for-21 in her last two games against Golden State. At this price, I think Collier’s a great bet to push her regular season average of 22.9 points per game.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Golden State was thoroughly outplayed in Game 1, but I do think there is some value in backing the Valkyries to cover the spread in Game 2 at home.
Golden State had a home net rating of +8.7 in the 2025 season – sixth in the WNBA – and it had losses by six and 11 points against Minnesota at Chase Center during the regular season.
There’s no doubt that the Lynx are the better team, but this Golden State squad has been scrappy all season long, allowing the fewest points per game in the league, including just 72.9 points per game at home.
If Tiffany Hayes remains out, I have a hard time trusting the Golden State offense, but I think 10.5 points is a lot to give a Valkyries team that was 27-16-1 against the spread in the regular season and 14-8 straight up at home.
Pick: Valkyries +10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
