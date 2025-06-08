Lynx vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
For the third time in the 2025 season, the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings will face off.
This time, the teams are matching up in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game, as the Lynx look to move to 9-0 to start the 2025 campaign.
Dallas, on the other hand, is just 1-8 this season and struggled with Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) out of the lineup. Bueckers is expected to return to action on Sunday, as she’s listed as probable for this matchup.
Despite that, the Lynx and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier are heavily favored on the road. Dallas has yet to win a Commissioner’s Cup game this season and it seems destined for another campaign as one of the worst teams in the W.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -10 (-112)
- Wings +10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -520
- Wings: +390
Total
- 168.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 8-0
- Wings record: 1-8
Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – probable
- Teaira McCowan – out
- Ty Harris – out
Lynx vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
This season, Collier has dominated the Wings, scoring 34 points in the season opener between the two squads and 28 points – on just 13 shots – in the second meeting between them.
Now, she’s set at a number below her season average (25.1 points per game) in Sunday’s matchup.
Collier is the leading candidate to win the league’s MVP award, as she’s shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range and 40.9 percent from 3. Dallas (11th in defensive rating, 12th in opponent points per game) won’t put up enough resistance to slow down Collier on Sunday.
Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is the bet to make in this matchup:
The Wings and Lynx have already played twice in the 2025 season, combining for 183 points in their first meeting and 166 in their second matchup.
With Bueckers back in the lineup, the Wings should have a higher offensive ceiling on Sunday – which is saying something since they rank sixth in the WNBA in offensive rating already in 2025.
The Lynx, on the other hand, should have no problem scoring against this Wings defense. Dallas is 11th in defensive rating and allowed 99 and 85 points to Minnesota in the first two meetings between these teams.
The Lynx (No. 2 in offensive rating) have hit the OVER in just three of their eight games this season, but I expect them to score at a high level against a Dallas team that doesn’t defend and ranks No. 1 in the W in pace.
An uptempo game between these two offenses is a recipe for an OVER on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 168.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.