Magic 2026 NBA Finals Odds Make Major Jump After Blockbuster Desmond Bane Trade
The Orlando Magic are officially all in.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Orlando is trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies for star guard Desmond Bane.
The move gives the Magic a third star to build around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and it should drastically improve the team’s 3-point shooting, where it ranked dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage and 3s made per game.
After the trade, DraftKings Sportsbook shot the Magic up the odds board to win the title, setting them at +3000 — the 12th-best odds to win it all.
Orlando has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but it has come up short, losing in the first round on both occasions. The lack of offensive firepower after Banchero had been a driving force for Orlando’s playoff shortcomings.
Now that the Magic have moved on from so much draft capital, it’s clear that they’re all in on the Banchero-Wagner-Bane trio in what should be a weaker Eastern Conference in the 2025-26 season.
Orlando has fifth-best odds of any Eastern Conference team to win the title next season.
