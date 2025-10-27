Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-0 to begin the season, but they’ll be without superstar Joel Embiid on Monday night against the Orlando Magic. The Magic started the year 1-2 at home despite being favored in all three games, and now hit the road for the first time this season.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home underdogs on Monday night against the Magic.
Can Philadelphia upset Orlando at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -5.5 (-115)
- 76ers +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: -218
- 76ers: +180
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNFL, NBCSP
- Magic record: 1-2
- 76ers record: 2-0
Magic vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jamal Cain – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
76ers Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Magic vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 34.5 Points + Assists (-116)
Joel Embiid is still by far the most recognizable player on the 76ers, but Tyrese Maxey might take over before long. The 24-year-old guard has been getting better with every season, finishing last year with a career-high 26.3 points per game and 6.1 assists per contest.
Maxey has continued that development into this season, with 40 points and six assists in Boston in the season opener, and 28 points and nine assists in the home opener against Charlotte over the weekend.
The 2020 first-round pick had last season cut short but the long offseason has helped him get off to a hot start this year. I’ll take him to keep it up at home on Monday night.
Magic vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The 76ers have had two high-scoring games so far this season, flying over totals set at 230.5 against the Celtics and then 236 against the Hornets. The Magic have only gone over in one of their three games, but they’ve allowed at least 110 points in each contest thus far.
The buckets have been falling for Maxey and the Sixers, and Philadelphia has allowed 116 and 121 points in its two games so far.
I’ll take the Sixers to continue their over trend against the Magic at home.
Pick: Over 227.5 (-110)
