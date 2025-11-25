Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic split a back-to-back with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics over the weekend, and they’ll aim to pick up an NBA Cup Group Play win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.
Philly is off to a 9-7 start this season, losing to Miami on Sunday, and it has listed Joel Embiid as questionable for this matchup. Embiid has played in just six games this season and has not been active for a matchup since Nov. 8.
Still, Tyrese Maxey has helped lead the 76ers to a strong start, as he’s one of the leading scorers in the NBA this season.
On the Orlando side, Paolo Banchero (groin) is listed as out for Tuesday’s matchup, as he has not played since getting injured against the Knicks back on Nov. 12.
Oddsmakers have set the Magic as slight favorites in this matchup, but which side should we bet on?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this NBA Cup clash on Tuesday night.
Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -2.5 (-102)
- 76ers +2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Magic: -122
- 76ers: +102
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Magic record: 10-8
- 76ers record: 9-7
Magic vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Franz Wagner – available
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Colin Castleton – out
76ers Injury Report
- Adem Bona – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Tyrese Maxey – probable
- VJ Edgecombe – out
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Paul George – probable
- Jared McCain – available
Magic vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)
In today’s best NBA props column at SI Betting, I shared why Maxey is a great bet at this price, even against a tough Orlando defense:
The Orlando Magic rank third in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game this season, but they are just 17th in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up well for Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 4.1 made 3s on 9.9 attempts per game (41.5 percent) this season. He scored 43 points and knocked down 4-of-11 shots from beyond the arc against Orlando earlier in the campaign.
Top top it off, Maxey has hit four or more shots from deep in 11 of his 16 games this season, including four in a row. He's attempted at least nine shots from 3 in 14 of his 16 appearances, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Magic vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
These teams are the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the standings, but I think Philly is a little undervalued in this matchup if Embiid is able to return.
The 76ers are over .500 against the spread this season, and they should have a little more juice on offense if Embiid, Paul George and Maxey all take the floor.
Meanwhile, Orlando has played better as of late (winning seven of its last 10 games), but it’s just 3-5 straight up on the road and coming off a road loss to Boston.
With Banchero out, I’m not sold on the Magic winning this game going away, and this spread has moved in their favor (from 1.5 to 2.5) since last night.
I don’t mind getting points with the Sixers, who have covered in 10 of their 16 games so far in the 2025-26 season.
Pick: Sixers +2.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
