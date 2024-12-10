Magic vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Damian Lillard, Jalen Suggs)
The NBA Cup resumes on Tuesday night, and we’re officially in the knockout stage!
The Orlando Magic (the Eastern Conference wild card) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (the top seed in the East) in a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday night, and the Bucks are set as major favorites with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero dealing with oblique injuries.
That could open up some extra shots for players in the Orlando offense – making things interesting for some props, but the Magic are just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are on fire right now, winning eight of their last 10, riding the play of MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Here’s a breakdown of my top props for this NBA Cup clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Magic vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Suggs OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Khris Middleton OVER 3.5 Assists (-135)
- Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
Jalen Suggs OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Jalen Suggs is now the de-facto No. 1 option on offense for the Magic with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to oblique injuries.
Suggs scored 26 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns, and he’s scored 22 and 26 points in his last two games, taking 37 total shots over that stretch.
On the season, Suggs is averaging 16.0 points per game, but he’s shot just 41.2 percent from the field. On the bright side – for this prop – no team has allowed more points per game to point guards (28.2) than the Bucks this season.
Suggs should be able to clear this prop given how many shots he’ll get for a shorthanded Magic squad.
Khris Middleton OVER 3.5 Assists (-135)
Bucks forward Khris Middleton has played in two games since returning from offseason ankle surgeries, and he’s been a willing passer in those matchups.
Middleton is averaging 6.5 potential assists per game despite playing less than 24 minutes in each contest. Those potentials have led to five and six-assist games, and I expect Middleton to continue to move the ball as he tries to get back in a rhythm in this offense.
Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
This is a tough matchup for Damian Lillard, as the Magic allow just 11.8 3-pointers per game – No. 3 in the NBA.
In addition to that, point guards are averaging less than 25 points and just 3.1 3-pointers per game against Orlando this season.
Dame has pushed his 3-point percentage up to 37.1 percent on the season, but he only has nine games (out of 20) where he’s cleared this prop. I’ll take the UNDER in this NBA Cup clash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.