Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 17
The Celtics return home after a shocking loss in Toronto to the rebuilding Raptors earlier this week as the team continues to flounder in a bit of a championship hangover.
Boston will host the Magic, who have withstood injuries along the roster, and are starting to get healthier with the return of Paolo Banchero last week. The Magic offense remains an eye sore as the team waits to get its full complement of players around Banchero, so can the Celtics take advantage?
Here’s our betting preview for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic: +13.5 (-110)
- Celtics: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +610
- Celtics: -900
Total: 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Magic Record: 23-19
- Celtics Record: 28-12
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Team Injury Report
- Jett Howard - ankle - out
- Jalen Suggs - back - out
- Gary Harris - hamstring - out
- Goga Bitadze - concussion - out
- Franz Wagner - oblique - out
Celtics Team Injury Report
- N/A
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic
Tristan da Silva OVER 4.5 Rebounds
The rookie has been a huge boost to the Magic rotation that desperately needs healthy bodies due to injuries all season. Playing a key rotation role, da Silva is up to 25 minutes per game on the season, I’m going to target him as a rebounder.
The 6’8” forward is averaging four rebounds on the season, but that number has climbed in the month of January to six rebounds per game. After staying below this over the last two, one of which he played one minute, I’ll go back to him getting back to his new found average. In the six games this month prior to the last two, da Silva went over this mark in five of six games.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds
The Celtics’ leading rebounder should make it four straight games with double digit rebounds against the Magic, a bottom five rebounding club.
Tatum is averaging over nine rebounds per game this season, so this is right in line with expectation, but this matchup should set up nicely for him to clean the glass with nearly 15 rebound chances per game.
With Orlando’s poor shooting, 28th in field goal percentage, there should be ample opportunities for rebounds for both sides, and I believe this is the best way to play it.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics have been over-valued in the betting market all season, only 15-23-2 against the spread this season, but I do fancy the defending champions at home despite laying the lofty number.
Orlando is short on offensive firepower, even with Paolo Banchero back on the floor, as the team is arguably the most banged up in the league over the balance of the roster.
With that, the offense has suffered. The team is 28th in effective field goal percentage and is bottom five in rebounding percentage. Now, the defense remains elite, second in points allowed per 100 possessions, but I can’t trust the team to stick with the Celtics.
The Magic stunned the Celtics at home last month as eight-and-a-half point underdogs, but Boston was without Tatum, who has been playing the best basketball of his career. The Celtics are still an elite team and a bonafide title contender, but Tatum is the straw that stirs the drink. He is in the 72nd percentile in on-off difference, per CleaningTheGlass.
Boston is top 10 in effective field goal percentage in addition to both teams checking in top 10 in offensive rating and defensive rating, per NBA.com.
I like the C’s to win comfortably at home after a bit of a slump.
PICK: Celtics -13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.