Magic vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
For the second time this season, the Orlando Magic will take on the Atlanta Hawks, only this time Atlanta is without star guard Trae Young (knee).
Young is expected to miss multiple weeks, putting the Hawks in a tough spot to stay in the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Atlanta did beat Orlando earlier this season, but it’s just 3-4 overall.
Meanwhile, the Magic rebounded from a 1-4 start with back-to-back road wins over Charlotte and Washington. Orlando should beat those teams, and it’s favored on the road on Tuesday against this shorthanded Hawks team.
Atlanta beat the Indiana Pacers in NBA Cup Group Play with Young out, but it lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks would love to move to 2-0 against Orlando, as that could go a long way in the Southeast division race this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -3.5 (-112)
- Hawks +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: -162
- Hawks: +136
Total
- 228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Magic vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Magic record: 3-4
- Hawks record: 3-4
Magic vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jamal Cain – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Eli John Ndiaye – questionable
- Jacob Toppin – questionable
- N’Faly Dante – questionable
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
- Trae Young – out
Magic vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Jalen Johnson to stuff the stat sheet against the Magic:
Hawks wing Jalen Johnson was my preseason pick to win the Most Improved Player award, and he’s off to a great start this season, averaging 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
That puts Johnson right around 35 points, rebounds and assists per night, which is where oddsmakers have set his prop against the Orlando Magic.
Johnson was forced out of Atlanta’s first matchup with Orlando this season with an ankle injury, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and one assist in just over 25 minutes of action.
However, outside of that game, Johnson has recorded 37, 34, 35, 43 and 41 PRA. He’s been the best player on this Hawks team, and with Trae Young out with an injury, Johnson is going to have a massive role in this offense.
In his last game, he scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists in a loss to Cleveland. Since returning from his ankle issue, Johnson has 16 or more field goal attempts in four games in a row, averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during that stretch.
Magic vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Orlando did lose to the Hawks earlier this season, but with Trae Young out of the lineup, Atlanta has much less margin for error – especially on the offensive end – going forward.
The Hawks are 0-2 against the spread at home this season, and they are just 22nd in the league in net rating entering this matchup.
While Orlando has not played well to open the 2025-26 season, it did win back-to-back games against Charlotte and Washington to move to 2-2 against the spread on the road.
The Magic are healthy, and they should be favored in this matchup – even on the road. I don’t mind taking them to win after Atlanta struggled to keep up with the Cavs without Young back on Sunday.
Pick: Magic Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
