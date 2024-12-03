Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The winner of East Group A in the NBA Cup will be decided on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are both 3-0 so far in Group Play, but the Magic have the edge on the Knicks in point differential (+60 to +15), putting them in the top spot ahead of this matchup.
The Magic could still earn the wild card spot in the East with a loss given their differential, but the Knicks (+15) would be eliminated with a loss since Boston (3-1) has a point differential of +23 already in four games.
The Knicks are coming off a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday where Mikal Bridges (31 points) finally got on track. While that was happening, Orlando knocked off the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn to move to 15-7 on the season – the team’s sixth straight win.
With so much on the line, how should we bet on this NBA Cup matchup?
Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +5 (-112)
- Knicks -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: +154
- Knicks: -185
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Magic record: 15-7
- Knicks record: 12-8
Magic vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Gary Harris – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Boo Buie III – out
Magic vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-115)
Franz Wagner has done it all for Orlando lately, but I’m taking his rebounds prop on Tuesday night.
Over his last 11 games, Wagner has cleared this prop seven times, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s grabbed at least five boards in eight of those matchups, picking up 17 over his last two games.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points and Assists (-115)
Brunson has really stepped up as a passer in the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 7.9 assists per game. The Knicks star is still scoring the ball at a high rate – and efficiently – averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.
So far this season, Brunson has 10 games (out of 20) with 32 points and assists. He’s also cleared this prop in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 26.3 points and 9.0 assists per game over that stretch.
Yes, Orlando is one of the best defenses in the NBA, but Brunson’s usage is too high for me to fade him at this number on Tuesday.
Magic vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Orlando is just 2-5 against the spread as an underdog this season, but these two teams have been playing elite offense as of late, ranking No. 2 and No. 10 in offensive rating over the last six games.
The major difference? Orlando is also a top-three team in defensive rating over that stretch while the Knicks are just 16th – and they’re 22nd overall on the season.
While the Knicks may end up winning this game, I expect it to be a close one given all that is at stake in the NBA Cup.
A New York win by just a few points would almost certainly guarantee the Magic a spot in the knockout stage as well this season.
The Knicks have been an up and down team this season, and their defensive effort early will likely tell the story. Meanwhile, Orlando has really found its footing – even without Paolo Banchero – over the last few weeks.
Take the points in a matchup between two of the best teams in the East.
Pick: Magic +5 (-112)
