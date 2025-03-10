Magic vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
The Orlando Magic snapped their losing streak and moved into the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night, as they knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Now, the Magic remain on the road to play the Houston Rockets on Monday. Houston picked up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans – furthering its case for a top-five seed in the West – but it lost Amen Thompson to a leg injury in the process.
Thompson left the arena in a walking boot, and he has been ruled out for Monday’s contest.
Both of these teams have been up-and-coming young rosters, but the Rockets are in a much better spot to make the playoffs than the Magic at this stage in the season.
Can Orlando cover the spread as a road underdog in this contest?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Magic vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +4.5 (-108)
- Rockets -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: +160
- Rockets: -192
Total
- 211 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Space City Network
- Magic record: 30-35
- Rockets record: 39-25
Magic vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Amen Thompson – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- David Roddy – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
- Fred VanVleet – questionable
Magic vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tari Eason OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tari Eason was undervalued with Amen Thompson out:
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has an ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, setting up Tari Eason to take on a bigger role in the offense/rotation.
Eason has been in and out of the starting lineup as of late, but I’d expect him to at least play a super sixth man role for Houston going forward – until Thompson returns. Eason is averaging 11.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range.
In addition to that, Eason has 12, 20 and 16 points in his last three games, attempting at least 11 shots in each of those matchups. If Eason ends up taking double-digit shots again on Monday, he should easily flirt with this number against the Orlando Magic.
It’s also worth noting that Eason is averaging 13.9 points per game as a starter (eight games) this season.
Magic vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
These are two of the top five defenses in the NBA, so don’t be shocked if we see a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Not only do Houston and Orlando defend at a high level, but they both play at a slow pace as well. The Rockets are 19th in the NBA in pace this season while Orlando is 29th.
With Jalen Suggs out, the Magic have really struggled on the offensive end – basically all season – sitting in the No. 28 spot in the NBA in offensive rating.
If this game devolves into both offenses trying to score in the halfcourt, good luck. Plus, if Fred VanVleet sits, the Rockets will be down two of their top initiators of offense in him and Thompson.
Orlando has the second best UNDER record in the NBA (39-26) while Houston is 17-13-1 to the UNDER at home.
Pick: UNDER 211 (-112 at DraftKings)
