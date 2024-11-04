Magic vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
It’s been a rough stretch for the Orlando Magic with Paolo Banchero down with a torn oblique, and things won't get any easier on Monday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Magic after they were blown out by 23 points by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Paolo has missed two games, and the Magic have lost by a combined 34 points.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are a perfect 6-0 on the season, and they’ll look to build on that as a double-digit favorite on Monday night.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my best bet for the Magic-Thunder matchup tonight.
Magic vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +12.5 (-112)
- Thunder -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: +575
- Thunder: -850
Total
- 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 9:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Magic record: 3-4
- Thunder record: 6-0
Magic vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Mac McClung – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Ducas – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
Magic vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner: With Banchero out, a ton has fallen on the shoulders of Franz Wagner to carry this offense. Over the last two games, Franz has scored just 30 points on 14-of-34 shooting, which clearly isn’t enough for an Orlando team desperate for offense.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren: After a monster start to the season, Chet Holmgren has cooled off on offense in his last two games, shooting 4-for-12 from the field overall and scoring just 16 points. Still, Chet will be needed against a big Orlando front line since the Thunder are still without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
Magic vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
I simply cannot back the Magic right now with Paolo out.
They scored just 85 points on Sunday in a blowout loss, and they’re just 4-10 all time now when Banchero is out of the lineup.
Meanwhile, the Thunder rank No. 1 in the league in defensive rating (95.1) by a wide margin. The next closest team to OKC is Golden State at 101.0, and the Thunder are the No. 2 team in the league in net rating as well.
Orlando is a lowly 2-5 against the spread so far this season, and even as a double-digit underdog, I can’t get behind it after watching its losses to Cleveland and Dallas.
Lay the points with the Thunder – especially since Orlando is playing a back-to-back.
Pick: Thunder -12.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.