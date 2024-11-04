SI

Magic vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Orlando Magic-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup on Monday night.

Peter Dewey

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. / Brian Murphy-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough stretch for the Orlando Magic with Paolo Banchero down with a torn oblique, and things won't get any easier on Monday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Magic after they were blown out by 23 points by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Paolo has missed two games, and the Magic have lost by a combined 34 points. 

Meanwhile, the Thunder are a perfect 6-0 on the season, and they’ll look to build on that as a double-digit favorite on Monday night. 

Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my best bet for the Magic-Thunder matchup tonight. 

Magic vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Magic +12.5 (-112)
  • Thunder -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Magic: +575
  • Thunder: -850

Total

  • 215.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Magic vs. Thunder How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 9:15 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Paycom Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Oklahoma
  • Magic record: 3-4
  • Thunder record: 6-0

Magic vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

  • Paolo Banchero – out
  • Goga Bitadze – questionable
  • Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
  • Mac McClung – out
  • Trevelin Queen – out

Thunder Injury Report

  • Alex Ducas – out
  • Adam Flagler – out
  • Nikola Topic – out
  • Isaiah Hartenstein – out
  • Jaylin Williams – out
  • Kenrich Williams – out

Magic vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: With Banchero out, a ton has fallen on the shoulders of Franz Wagner to carry this offense. Over the last two games, Franz has scored just 30 points on 14-of-34 shooting, which clearly isn’t enough for an Orlando team desperate for offense. 

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: After a monster start to the season, Chet Holmgren has cooled off on offense in his last two games, shooting 4-for-12 from the field overall and scoring just 16 points. Still, Chet will be needed against a big Orlando front line since the Thunder are still without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams. 

Magic vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

I simply cannot back the Magic right now with Paolo out.

They scored just 85 points on Sunday in a blowout loss, and they’re just 4-10 all time now when Banchero is out of the lineup. 

Meanwhile, the Thunder rank No. 1 in the league in defensive rating (95.1) by a wide margin. The next closest team to OKC is Golden State at 101.0, and the Thunder are the No. 2 team in the league in net rating as well. 

Orlando is a lowly 2-5 against the spread so far this season, and even as a double-digit underdog, I can’t get behind it after watching its losses to Cleveland and Dallas. 

Lay the points with the Thunder – especially since Orlando is playing a back-to-back. 

Pick: Thunder -12.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

