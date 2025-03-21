Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Orlando Magic are firmly in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference but with a strong end to the regular season, they'll have a chance to leapfrog the Atlanta Hawks in the No. 7 seed.
They can take a step towards doing that on Friday night when they face the lowly Washington Wizards.
Let's dive into the odds, prop, and best bet for this Friday night showdown.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic -8.5 (-105)
- Wizards +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic -325
- Wizards +260
Total:
- 215.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Magic vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass Channel 1, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Magic record: 32-38
- Wizards record: 15-53
Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report
Magic Injury Report
- Trevelin Queen, SF - Game Time Decision
- Cole Anthony, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Sugga, SG - Out For Season
- Moritz Wagner, C - Out For Season
Wizards Injury Report
- Marcus Smart, PG - Out
- Malcolm Brogdon, PG - Out
- Corey Kispert, SF - Out For Season
- Bilal Coulibaly, SG - Out
- Saddiq Bey, SF - Out
Magic vs. Wizards Best Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 27.5 Points (-105) via BetMGM
Paolo Banchero has been on fire lately, reaching 30+ points in three of his last four games. Let's bet on that streak to continue tonight when he faces one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Washington ranks 28th in the league in defensive efficiency.
Magic vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I'm not going to be afraid to lay the points on Orlando in this game. The Magic have a significant defensive advantage against the Wizards and on top of that, consistently create plenty of extra scoring chances for themselves.
Orlando ranks third in the NBA in this season in extra scoring chances at +4.1 per game. Tonight, the Magic take on a Wizards team that ranks 28th in that stat at -4.1.
If those numbers hold up tonight, the Magic will get around eight more scoring chances than the Wizards. That's plenty enough for me to lay the points on Orlando.
Pick: Magic -8.5 (-105) via BetMGM
