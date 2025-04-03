Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 3
The Orlando Magic have jumped up into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have a chance to extend their lead on the Atlanta Hawks (the current No. 8 seed) on Thursday night.
Orlando has a cupcake matchup against the Washington Wizards, who upset the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday but are just 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Magic are 3-0 against the Wizards this season with all of those wins coming by double digits.
On Thursday, oddsmakers have Paolo Banchero and company favored by 14 points on the road.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -14 (-120)
- Wizards +14 (+100)
Moneyline
- Magic: -1000
- Wizards: +650
Total
- 214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Magic record: 37-40
- Wizards record: 17-59
Magic vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)
Paolo Banchero is averaging 2.0 3-pointers made per game since the All-Star break, but I’m fading him at this number on Thursday night.
Banchero has only made three or more shots from deep in seven of his 20 games since the break, and he’s still shooting under 33 percent from 3 over that stretch. In addition, Banchero has now posted six straight games with two or fewer 3s made, shooting 19.4 percent from deep over that stretch.
Magic vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Even though the Wizards are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have been one of the worst teams in the NBA all season long, I can’t lay this many points with the Magic, who have a bottom-five offensive rating in the NBA this season.
Now, Washington is just 3-10 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, so I won’t fault bettors who do want to bet on Orlando.
However, the best bet for me in this game involves the total.
The Magic enter this game as the second-best UNDER team in the NBA (45-32) this season, and they haven’t exactly lit up the scoreboard despite making a run into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando is 22nd in offensive rating over its last 10 games, and the Wizards are even worse, clocking in at No. 29 in that category. This season, these teams have combined for 215, 200 and 225 points in their three meetings.
After winning six of their last 10 games, the Magic are third in the league in defensive rating in their last 10. On top of that, they are allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA this season.
I think they can keep a tanking Wizards team in check on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 214.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
