Malik Nabers Injury Update Shifts NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Even though the New York Giants picked up their first win of the 2025 season in Week 4, it came at a major price.
Superstar receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL, a massive blow to a Giants offense that was hoping to turn a corner with Jaxson Dart under center.
Nabers' injury has impacted the Offensive Player of the Year odds for the 2025 season, as he entered the campaign as the No. 5 choice in the odds after a strong rookie season. Nabers was off to a great start in 2025 as well, catching 18 of his 35 targets for 271 yards and two scores in four games.
Now, with the Giants star out for the season, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor lead the way in the latest odds.
2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Puka Nacua: +300
- Jonathan Taylor: +450
- Bijan Robinson: +500
- Christian McCaffrey: +600
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +1500
- James Cook: +1500
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +1600
- Derrick Henry: +2500
- Saquon Barkley: +2500
- Justin Jefferson: +2800
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +2800
- Josh Allen: +3500
- Ja’Marr Chase: +4500
- Josh Jacobs: +5000
- Bucky Irving: +5500
- Tyreek Hill: +6500
There's still a ton of time left in the NFL season for other players to make a push for this award, and the fact that seven players are 16/1 or shorter suggests that this market is still wide open.
Nabers had a real chance to compete for the OPOY in 2025 with Dart taking over for Russell Wilson, but his run at one of the most prestigious offensive awards in the NFL will have to wait until the 2026 season.
New York will likely rely on Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton to lead the way in the passing game in the coming weeks, and Robinson has put together some impressive games early in the 2025 season.
The SI Betting team will also have more analysis of the Offensive Player of the Year market as the season goes on and the favorites start to take shape. Right now, bettors have a lot of viable options with several players getting off to strong starts in the first four weeks of the season.
