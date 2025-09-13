Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 4
Coming off the international break, the Manchester Derby takes center stages in the fourth week of Premier League action with home side Manchester City set as a pretty large betting favorite over crosstown rival Manchester United.
With challenging matchups ahead for each side in Week 5, this is a paramount game for each squad as they battle to get into the top third of the Premier League table.
Neither has inspired much confidence early in the season, but this is an opportunity for each to jumpstart the campaign and build some momentum. Manchester City takes on Arsenal and Manchester United faces Chelsea in Week 5, so dropping points in this fixture would be a blow for either side, especially with each sitting so low in the table already.
City is seen as a strong betting favorite in a game with a high goal scoring total as well. There should be plenty of fireworks, as always, between these sides in what could shape their entire season moving forward.
Let’s get into the betting odds and prediction for the game with our best bet below.
Manchester City vs Manchester United Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Manchester City -155
- Manchester United +350
- Tie +300
Spread
- Manchester City -1.5 Goals (+190)
- Manchester United +1.5 Goals (-260)
Total
- 2.5 Goals (OVER –180, UNDER +140)
Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction and Best Bet
The odds on this game are very telling. Not only are the odds on over three goals highly juiced, but so is the spread of United keeping it to within a goal.
This lines up with the correct score odds as well, as a 2-1 win for City is +700 at FanDuel, tied for the lowest odds on the board. It’s worth noting a 1-1 draw is also +700 and a 1-0 win for City is next at +850.
That’s informative and should help shape your betting picks and prediction for the game.
As for the actual teams, United have been dreadful on the road in the Premier League, going 0-6-4 dating to this past January. This season, they drew against a dreadful Fulham side and also lost (in the Carabao Cup) to Grimsby Town, a team in League Two. Not exactly inspiring heading into this road match.
City were thumped by Tottenham, 2-0, in their lone home match thus far this season and also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove on the road. Their season-opening 4-0 win against the worst team in the Prem so far this season, Wolverhampton, is a distant memory.
Both side’s defenses has been spotty at best in the early going, especially United, who have been caught napping multiple times and conceded soft goals as a result. Their offense has constantly applied pressure on the opposition, which is a positive sign, but the backline simply lacks conviction in key moments. I can’t trust them against City’s formidable offense.
Expect City to hold possession the majority of the game and exploit United’s shaky defensive backline.
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Manchester United 1
I don’t like the juice on City’s moneyline (-155) and also am not taking the +700 odds on the correct score prediction. Instead, I’m going to back Manchester City to be leading at halftime at +115 odds.
United conceded an early goal against Arsenal and gave up two in the first half against Grimsby. After a long break, City’s attack should be well formed and the home side should, as mentioned, control most of the possession.
Best Bet: Manchester City vs Manchester United Best Bet: Half-Time Result Manchester City +115 (FanDuel)
