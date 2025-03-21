March Madness Betting Promos: Earn up to $1.9K in Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts Today
The NCAA Tournament Round of 64 is underway, and the top betting sites in the nation are handing out lucrative March Madness betting promos to new sports bettors in legal states.
Check out our breakdown of the best promo codes and offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings during Round 1.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you make your first wager with the online sportsbook. If this wager falls short, BetMGM will refund the full amount, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Here are the details:
- You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager on any sports betting market.
- You will not receive a welcome bonus if you win.
- Losing wagers of less than $50 will unlock one bonus bet of equal value. If you lose a wager of more than $50 you will receive five bonus bets — with each bonus bet worth 20% of your initial bet.
- You will have seven days to use your bonus bets. BetMGM will remove the credits from your account if unused.
- This March Madness betting promo extends through the summer and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 1, 2025.
We view the BetMGM bonus code offer as the perfect welcome bonus for someone willing to deposit and wager the maximum $1,500. Still, you can take advantage of this promo with a much smaller bet.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on next 10 bets
Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW will earn you 10 100% profit boost tokens when you place your inaugural wager with Caesars Sportsbook. Here's how it works:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any sports betting market.
- Caesars will send you 10 100% profit boost tokens after bet placement.
- You must wager on minimum odds of –10000. The same odds restriction applies to wagers with profit boost tokens.
- You can bet a maximum of $25 and win up to $2,500 with each profit boost token.
- All Caesars Sportsbook profit boost tokens will expire in 14 days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
No bonus bets are involved with Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness offer, but profit boost tokens allow you to earn more with your next 10 bets during March Madness. Whether you’re beefing up the return on a favorite or doubling your payout on an underdog, there are plenty of ways to use your 100% profit boosts.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
Create a new betting account with FanDuel, and you can bank $200 in bonus bets if you succeed with your first $5 real-money wager. Check out the terms and conditions below:
- Click the link below to sign up with FanDuel. You will need to download the app to complete your registration and claim your welcome offer.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no odds restrictions for this promo.
- Your FanDuel bonus bets will expire seven days after issuance.
- This FanDuel March Madness betting promo wraps up on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
You must win your first wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets, so look for a heavy favorite and avoid riskier plus-money plays.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings' March Madness offer gives your bankroll an immediate boost. No matter what happens with your first $5 bet, the sportsbook will quickly credit your account with a generous $200 in bonus bets. Here’s the breakdown:
- You must make a minimum $5 deposit and wager to remain eligible for this offer.
- Your bonus will arrive as eight $25 bonus bets.
- You do not need to win your initial $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
We recommend placing your $5 qualifying wager on an underdog for maximum profit. You don’t need to win this bet to unlock your bonus bets, so take a big swing.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in most legal betting states. However, some states place restrictions on college player props and events involving local teams. Refer to the table below for more information.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
Up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens are up for grabs throughout March Madness. Here are the top March Madness betting promos available to new sportsbook users today:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.