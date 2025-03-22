March Madness Big 12 Conference Record (Can Houston Breakthrough in NCAA Tournament?)
NCAA Tournament.
Paced by No. 1 seed Houston as well as No. 3 seed Texas Tech, there are plenty of contenders in the NCAA Tournament coming from the Big 12. Below, you will find the results for each team in this year’s March Madness.
With contenders like Houston and a pair of No. 3 seeds Texas Tech and Iowa State off to double digit victories, the Big 12 looks primed to have a big say in the NCAA Tournament. Here are the results:
Big 12 2025 NCAA Tournament Results
- No. 1 Houston beat No. 16 SIU Edwardsville, 78-40
- No. 6 BYU beat No.11 VCU, 80-71
- No. 7 Kansas lost to No. 10 Arkansas, 79-72
- No. 3 Texas Tech beat No. 14 UNC Wilmington, 82-72
- No. 9 Baylor beat No. 9 Mississippi State, 75-72
- No. 3 Iowa State beat No. 14 Lipscomb, 82-55
- No. 4 Arizona beat No. 13 Akron, 93-65
