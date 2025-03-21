March Madness Big Ten Conference Record (How did Big Ten Perform in 2025 NCAA Tournament?)
The Big Ten had a loaded crop of teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament, but can one team go on a March Madness run?
With capable teams littered all across the NCAA Tournament bracket, how will the Big Ten fare in this year’s tournament? Anchored by No. 2 seed Michigan State with the likes of No. 3 Wisconsin and Big Ten Tournament winner Michigan as a No. 5 seed, keep reading to find the results for every Big Ten team’s games in this year’s March Madness.
Beginning with an opening day of the NCAA Tournament that featured four Big Ten wins, how will the team perform in the rest of the tournament? Let's see.
Big 10 NCAA Tournament Results
- No. 4 Purdue beat No. 13 High Point, 75-63
- No. 3 Wisconsin beat No. 14 Montana, 85-66
- No. 7 UCLA beat No. 10 Utah State, 72-47
- No. 5 Michigan beat No. 12 UC-San Diego, 68-63
