March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly
With two more First Four matchups on deck, it’s the perfect time to get in on the betting action with a new-user offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Read on to learn how you can claim $200 in bonus bets to bet on March Madness — all without a unique DraftKings promo code.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to get your new-user welcome bonus, but there are some things to remember before creating your new DraftKings account.
- You must deposit and wager at least $5 to get your $200 in bonus bets.
- DraftKings will release your eight $25 bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your $5 wager.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets expire in seven days and are non-withdrawable.
- This DraftKings promo offer expires on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
With your $200 bonus credited immediately, there's no reason to play it safe with your first $5 bet at DraftKings. Take a chance on a lower seed for the potential of a bigger payout.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
A $200 welcome bonus is great, but why stop there? You can take advantage of the following DraftKings March Madness promos and bonuses in addition to your welcome offer.
- Bet the Bracket Bet & Get: Place a minimum 4-leg futures parlay with odds of +200 or longer and get one 50% profit boost. Opt-in required.
- March Mania Picks: Predict March Madness results for your shot at real cash prizes.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
DraftKings makes it easy to register, claim your welcome bonus, and start placing bets. Follow the steps below to get started:
- Register: No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim this offer, but you must create and verify a new sports betting account using your personal information.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your new account via your preferred banking method.
- Place a bet: Make an initial wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
- Use your bonus: Be sure to use your eight $25 bonus bets within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, although a few states have restrictions on college betting and player props, the majority of states with legal betting permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to find your state's policy on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The top online sportsbooks in the nation are raising the stakes for this year’s tournament. In addition to the DraftKings promo, you can also capitalize on generous welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
