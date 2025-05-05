Mariners vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 5
The Seattle Mariners being in first place in the AL West isn't a huge surprise to anyone, but the Athletics being in second certainly is.
The Mariners hold a two-game lead on the Athletics which means if the A's can sweep Seattle in their three-game series to start the week, they'll leapfrog them into solo first place in the division.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this AL West showdown.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+145)
- Athletics +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Mariners -115
- Athletics -105
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 5
- Game Time: 10:05 PM EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ROOTNW
- Mariners Record: 20-13
- Athletics Record: 19-16
Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryce Miller, RHP (2-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Athletics: Luis Severino, RHP (1-3, 3.30 ERA)
Mariners vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of "Painting Corners," I broke down why I'm betting on Luis Severino to go over his walks total:
No team has drawn more walks this season than the Seattle Mariners, who have a walk rate of 11.0% on the year and an 11.4% walk rate over the last two weeks. Tonight, they'll face Luis Severino who has allowed 2+ walks in five of his seven starts this season. I see no reason why he won't allow at least two walks against this Mariners lineup tonight.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction
I get the Athletics have got off to a strong start to their season, but why aren't the Mariners bigger favorites in this game? Bryce Miller gets the start for Seattle, arguably the best pitcher in its rotation, and he'll face Luis Severino, whose 3.71 FIP leads me to believe we'll see some regression from him in the coming weeks.
The Mariners have been one of the hottest offenses in the Majors lately. They rank second in OPS over the past two weeks at .844 with only the Dodgers ranking above them in that time frame at .908. The Athletics, over the past two weeks, rank 11th at .748 but also has a bullpen ERA of 4.43, good for 20th.
The Mariners are the better team from top to bottom. It's best not to overthink this one.
Pick: Mariners -115 via DraftKings
