Mariners vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 6
The Seattle Mariners fell to the Athletics in extra innings on Monday night and now hold just a one game lead over them atop the AL West.
The two teams will play in the second game of their three-game set on Tuesday night and this time, the Mariners are set as underdogs.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my favorite wagers.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+160)
- Athletics +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Mariners +102
- Athletics -120
Total
- 10 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Game Time: 10:05 PM EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, ROOTNW
- Mariners Record: 20-14
- Athletics Record: 20-16
Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP (1-1, 6.62 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (4-3, 4.98 ERA)
Mariners vs. Athletics Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of "Painting Corners", I broke down why I'm backing Randy Arozarena to have a big performance tonight:
Randy Arozarena has historically fared better against left-handed pitchers throughout his career and this season has been no different. His batting average in 2025 improves from .205 against righties to .263 against lefties.
Tonight, he and the Mariners will face a lefty starter in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. Spring has a subpar WHIP this season of 1.427, which could lead to Arozarena having a big performance.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back the Mariners as underdogs tonight. Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Mariners tonight and while his 6.62 ERA may concern, consider the fact his 4.42 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) points to probable positive regression from Hancock sooner rather than later. That 4.42 FIP is lower than the FIP of Jeffrey Springs which sits at 4.81.
The Mariners' offense has been hot lately, ranking fourth in OPS over the past 14 days. Their bullpen has also been a top 10 unit this season, sporting a bullpen ERA of 3.55, which is good for ninth. The Athletics' bullpen has been much worse, ranking 20th with an ERA of 4.33.
There's enough there to justify a Mariners bet as road underdogs.
Pick: Mariners +102 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
