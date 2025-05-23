Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The Seattle Mariners look to rebound on Friday night from the 9-2 series-opening spanking they took at the hands of the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
With a 2.5-game division lead over Houston, the remaining three games of this series could shift the dimensions of the AL West.
Houston will go with rookie Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.65 ERA), who is looking to build some stability after getting knocked around in the first couple of innings in each of his last three starts.
Emerson Hancock pitches for Seattle (1-2, 6.21 ERA). The right-hander is also in search of answers as outs have not come easy.
Let’s look at how these two clash on Friday and decide how we’ll play the betting market.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-196)
- Astros -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Mariners (+108)
- Astros (-126)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-2, 6.21 ERA)
- Astros: Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.65 ERA)
Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, Space City Home Network
- Mariners Record: 28-21
- Astros Record: 26-24
Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jake Meyers to Hit a Home Run (+1000 at FanDuel)
Like Thursday’s barn burner, I’m expecting more offense in this game with the pitching inconsistencies.
I’m agreeing with SI’s Iain MacMillan in his selection of Astros center fielder Jake Meyers to hit an anytime home run on Friday. Meyers is on a seven-game hit streak and is printing a .426 slug percentage; he should have an inviting matchup with Hancock, who is in the game’s bottom percentile across all Statcast’s expected batting metrics.
Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I’m doubling down on the Astros after Thursday’s routing. Barring that Gusto collapses early, Houston’s offense has been hot enough to exploit Hancock’s deficiencies.
Houston has been a top-10 ranked offense in the last week. Hancock’s home run per nine rate is at its highest point of his three-season career in the majors. He struggles to secure outs by way of strikeouts, and he’s been hammered for four home runs in his last two starts.
These two pitchers are trending in opposite directions as Hancock sports a 6.07 xERA while Gusto is projected at x4.51.
Seattle’s offense is still formidable enough to contend, but I’m riding the hotter lineup. Aside from Meyers, Houston has three other players with 10 hits in their last 10 games: Jeremy Pena, Victor Caratini, and Issac Paredes, who has six home runs in that span.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (+152 at FanDuel)
