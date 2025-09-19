Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 19
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are locked atop the AL West as they face off for a weekend set in the Lonestar State.
Both teams are playing well recently, as the Mariners have won 11 of their last 12 games and the Astros have won five of six, including a sweep against the Rangers.
Who will take the first game of this crucial series?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Friday night.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+152)
- Astros +1.5 (-187)
Moneyline
- Mariners -111
- Astros -109
Total
- 7.5 (Over -103/Under -117)
Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (14-7, 3.02 ERA)
- Astros: Hunter Brown (12-7, 2.27 ERA)
Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): RSNW, SCHN
- Mariners record: 84-69
- Astros record: 84-69
Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
Josh Naylor OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+101)
The Mariners added Josh Naylor at the trade deadline, and he has not disappointed. In 47 games with Seattle, Naylor has eight home runs and is batting .276 while adding some depth to the lineup.
Naylor is currently on an 11-game hitting streak, seeing him go 16 for 44 (.364) with three home runs, 12 runs scored, and 13 RBI in that span. He’s gone Over 1.5 HRR in all 11 of those contests.
The first baseman usually bats cleanup against right-handed pitching, giving him plenty of opportunities to rack up the counting stats. He’s only seen Hunter Brown thrice in the pitcher’s young career, but Naylor did take him deep in one of those meetings.
Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
There isn’t much separating these two teams as we near the end of the season. The Astros have home-field advantage (46-32 at home while the Mariners are 36-42 on the road), but Seattle has been red-hot for the last few weeks.
Both starting pitchers have given their team chances to win all season, and they’ve locked in as of late as well. For that reason, the Under 7.5 has to be the play tonight.
Brown has allowed just 13 runs (9 earned) in his last eight starts (50.1 IP) to lower his ERA from 2.54 to 2.27. Woo has a 2.77 ERA (15 ER in 48.2 IP) since the start of August. Both bullpens are also stellar, with ERAs under 3.75.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-117)
