Mariners vs. Blue Jays Opening Odds for ALCS (Toronto Set as Slight Favorite)
The stage is set for the ALCS!
The Seattle Mariners won a thrilling Game 5 in the ALDS over the Detroit Tigers, as Jorge Polanco hit a walk-off single in the 15th inning on Friday night to put Seattle in the ALCS for the first time since 2001.
Now, Seattle finds itself as a slight underdog against the top-seeded Toronto Blue Jays, who made quick work of the New York Yankees in the ALCS, winning 3-1. Toronto dominated on offense in that series, scoring 34 runs across four games, but can it stay hot against a tough Seattle pitching staff?
The Jays have not won a World Series since they captured back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993 while Seattle has not made a World Series appearance in the franchise’s history. So, there is going to be some new blood making an appearance on baseball’s greatest stage.
Game 1 of the ALCS is set for Sunday, so let’s check out the opening odds for that matchup, this series and more!
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Series Odds
- Mariners: -105
- Blue Jays: -115
The Blue Jays have home field advantage, and they are set as slight favorites in this series.
This is a bit of clash of styles between these teams, as the Jays had the best batting average in MLB during the regular season and are coming off a huge offensive series against New York in the ALDS where they scored at least five runs in every game.
Meanwhile, Seattle has a deep rotation with the likes of George Kirby, Luis Castillo and others, and it would love to get Bryan Woo (pec) back for the ALCS in some capacity. The Mariners’ lineup has improved as well, as trade deadline additions like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez have lengthened the lineup.
Cal Raleigh is also one of the most dangerous hitters in MLB.
The Jays don’t strike out a lot (No. 1 in K’s per game in MLB), so the Mariners’ staff will have its work cut out for it in the ALCS.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Correct Score Odds
- Blue Jays in 6: +425
- Mariners in 7: +450
- Blue Jays in 7: +475
- Mariners in 6: +550
- Mariners in 5: +550
- Blue Jays in 5: +650
- Blue Jays in 4: +1300
- Mariners in 4: +1300
This is going to be a long series based on these odds, as the top four outcomes are for the Jays or Mariners to win in six or seven games.
Toronto needed just four games in the ALDS, but it doesn’t have nearly as much pitching depth as the Mariners have. Still, Seattle could be reeling a bit when it comes to its bullpen as a 15-inning marathon on Friday night.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +130
- Seattle Mariners: +320
- Toronto Blue Jays: +340
- Milwaukee Brewers: +750
- Chicago Cubs: +1000
What’s interesting about the World Series odds is that the Mariners are favored over the Jays even though Toronto is a slight favorite to win the ALCS.
Now, Seattle did open the playoffs as the favorite in the AL, but it was suspected that Toronto’s impending matchup in the ALDS with New York or Boston was the reason why. Now, it seems oddsmakers believe that the Mariners have a better shot to beat an NL squad in the World Series than the Blue Jays – even though the Jays are small favorites to advance.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total for ALCS Game 1
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-169)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +134
- Blue Jays: -164
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
