Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet Jack Flaherty Prop)
The Seattle Mariners are in danger of falling out of the playoff chase in the American League, and now they’re on the verge of being swept by the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have veteran Jack Flaherty on the mound for his fourth start since he was acquired at the trade deadline. This could be a prime matchup for Flaherty (more on that later) against a Seattle offense that is one of the worst in the league (28th in OPS, 30th in K’s per game) this season.
Can Logan Gilbert do enough for the Mariners to keep them in this matchup? The M’s have just three total runs in this series, so it may be tough to upset the Dodgers at home unless the bats get going.
Let’s examine the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Wednesday’s series finale.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-148)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +145
- Dodgers: -175
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mariners vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (7-9, 2.96 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06 ERA)
Mariners vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest
- Mariners record: 64-63
- Dodgers record: 75-52
Mariners vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert: The Mariners have just a 12-13 record in Gilbert’s starts this season, a shame considering how well he’s pitched. The young righty has allowed more than three earned runs on just five occasions this season, posting a 2.96 ERA and 3.28 FIP. Gilbert has a 1.86 ERA in three starts this month.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The NL MVP favorite, Shohei Ohtani is nearing a 40-40 season (40 homers and 40 stolen bases). He’s now up to 39 homers, while hitting .291, and 38 stolen bags. He will be a handful for Gilbert and the Mariners staff to deal with on Wednesday.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Rather than taking a side or total in this game, I am looking to the prop market for my best bet.
Earlier on Wednesday, I shared in today’s MLB Best Prop Bets why Jack Flaherty is an elite target on Aug. 21:
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty is making his fourth start with the franchise since he was acquired at the trade deadline, and he has a dream matchup.
One of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball this season (Flaherty has 157 K’s in 123.1 innings of work), the Dodgers right is facing the team that averages the most strikeouts per game (10.23) this season in the Seattle Mariners.
Flaherty has at least seven K’s in each of his three starts in Los Angeles, and he’s picked up eight or more punchouts in nine of his 21 outings this season.
Overall, Flaherty ranks in the 93rd percentile or better in whiff percentage, strikeout percentage and walk percentage this season. I expect him to mow down this weak Seattle lineup on Wednesday.
Pick: Jack Flaherty OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.