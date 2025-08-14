Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
Gamblor bless, we have afternoon baseball to bet on today! The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will throw down in an American League showdown starting at 1:05 pm ET.
Let's get in on the action by placing a few bets on the game to help us get through the workday. I have a prop and a bet on a side that I have locked in, so let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll break those down.
Mariners vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+122)
- Orioles +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Mariners -126
- Orioles +108
Total
- Over 9.5 (-105)
- Under 9.5 (-115)
Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Evans, RHP (6-4, 4.36 ERA)
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (9-5, 4.24 ERA)
Mariners vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, ROOTNW, MLBN (out-of-market only), MASN+
- Mariners Record: 67-54
- Orioles Record: 54-66
Mariners vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gunnar Henderson Home Run (+370)
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Gunnar Henderson to hit a home run:
Logan Evans gets the start for the Mariners in the first game of the day, and he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. I'm going to try to get our day started off with a home run winner, but targeting Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles to go deep. He has only hit 14 home runs this season despite having a .468 slugging percentage. He's due to record a few more home runs sooner rather than later.
Mariners vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I can't bet on the Mariners as road favorites based on how bad they've been offensively since the All-Star Break. Since the pause in play last month, the Mariners are batting just .213 while striking out on 25.2% of plate appearances. They're also second last in the Majors in OPS in that time frame at .663. By comparison, the Orioles have a .241 batting average and rank 16th in OPS at .729.
If the Mariners had the pitching advantage in this game, it could be a different story, but Logan Evans (4.36 ERA) and Tomoyuki Sugano (4.24 ERA) mean the starting pitcher matchup is largely a wash. I think this is a great time to back the Orioles as home underdogs.
Pick: Orioles +108 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!