Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The Seattle Mariners have hung 12 and 15 runs on the Detroit Tigers in their first two games of their weekend series, and they’re looking to close things out with a sweep on Sunday.
Logan Gilbert (3.72 ERA) will get the ball for Seattle against veteran Jack Flaherty (4.70 ERA), who has struggled in his return to Detroit this season. The Tigers are just 6-12 in Flaherty’s 18 starts in 2025.
Oddsmakers have this game essentially set as a pick’em, so how should we bet on it?
I have a side and a player prop that I’m eyeing for Sunday’s action.
Mariners vs. Tigers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mariners -1.5 (+148)
- Tigers +1.5 (-181)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -112
- Tigers: -108
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mariners vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.72 ERA)
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.70 ERA)
Mariners vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, ROOT Sports NW
- Mariners record: 50-45
- Tigers record: 59-37
Mariners vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+215)
Earlier today, I shared in today’s Daily Dinger – our best home run picks of the day at SI Betting – why Raleigh is worth a look in this market:
Raleigh has been a revelation in the 2025 season, and I love his matchup on Sunday against struggling Detroit Tigers veteran Jack Flaherty.
So far in 2025, Flaherty has given up 17 home runs in 18 starts, and Raleigh has crushed right-handed pitching as a switch hitter, socking 22 home runs while posting a .915 OPS.
Over the last 28 days, Raleigh has homered 12 times, making him hard to pass up on any given night – especially against a home-run prone starting pitcher.
I’ll back the Mariners star to give himself some nice momentum heading into Monday’s derby.
Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Flaherty has struggled so far in 2025, posting a 4.70 ERA, and he’s seen his ERA rise from 3.72 at the start of June to its current mark over a short period of time. The Tigers have struggled as a team in Flaherty’s starts, and the 27 runs they’ve given up in this series aren’t a positive sign entering the finale on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Gilbert hasn’t been lights out since coming off the injured list, posting a 5.33 ERA in five starts. He allowed five runs (four earned) in his last start against the New York Yankees.
I think this series finale could be another high-scoring affair with these two starters currently struggling. The Mariners have the best OVER record in MLB (52-39-4) this season, and Detroit isn’t far behind (50-43-3).
These offenses are also No. 6 (Detroit) and No. 9 (Seattle) in MLB in runs scored this season. I’ll bet on these offenses controlling the game on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)
