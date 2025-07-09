Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The New York Yankees are hoping their last two wins were enough to snap them out of their slump, especially their Tuesday night 10-3 victory against the Mariners.
Their American League series will continue on Wednesday as both teams try to catch the leading team in their respective divisions. The Mariners sit 6.5 games back from the Astros, and the Yankees came into Wednesday's action 3.5 games back from the Blue Jays.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight.
Mariners vs. Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-156)
- Yankees -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Mariners +128
- Yankees -156
Total
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
Mariners vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Evans, RHP (3-2, 2.96 ERA)
- New York: Cam Schlittler, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Mariners vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, Amazon Prime Video
- Mariners Record: 48-43
- Yankees Record: 50-41
Mariners vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Evans UNDER 3.5 Earned Runs (-130) via BetMGM
The oddsmakers are disrespecting the Mariners' starter by setting has earned runs total at 3.5 for tonight. Evans has allowed 4+ earned runs just twice in eight starts this season. His last outing his 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball against the Royals. I'm going to have faith in Evans to keep the Yankees' lineup in check.
Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take a shot on the Mariners as road underdogs in this spot. Over the past 30 days, the Mariners rank ninth in the Majors in OPS at .763, while the Yankees come in at 11th in that time frame at .753.
I'm also a bit surprised the Yankees are big favorites tonight, considering they'll be starting Cam Schlittler, who will be making his MLB debut tonight. The 2022 7th round pick has looked fantastic in the minors this season, including sporting a 3.80 in AAA ball, but the Majors is a significant step up in play, and the Mariners' offense isn't exactly an easy lineup for him to have to face in his debut.
Give me the Mariners at plus-money.
Pick: Mariners +128 via DraftKings
