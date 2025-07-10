Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
The New York Yankees are aiming to pull off a sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, a nice turnaround for a team that struggled in June and lost the lead in the AL East.
New York is still 2.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the division, but it has created a little separation from the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox – who will face each other in a four-game series over the weekend.
Seattle, on the other hand, is 6.5 games out of first in the AL West and in the mix for a wild card spot in the AL with New York.
The Mariners are hoping to avoid the sweep since they have Bryan Woo (2.77 ERA) against struggling Yankees veteran Marcus Stroman (7.45 ERA) in this series finale.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Mariners vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+141)
- Yankees +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -109
- Yankees: -112
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mariners vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.77 ERA)
- New York: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45 ERA)
Mariners vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, ROOT Sports NW
- Mariners record: 48-44
- Yankees record: 51-41
Mariners vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Marcus Stroman OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-120)
So far this season, Stroman has given up 16 earned runs in 19.1 innings of work, allowing at least three earned runs in four of his five outings.
I expect that trend to continue against Seattle, as the Mariners are a solid offense that ranks 13th in runs scored and 12th in OPS so far this season. Stroman has not limited baserunners in any way this season, posting a WHIP of 1.65.
The Yankees will have a quick hook with the righty – he has not pitched more than five innings in a single game – but even his good starts have come with him allowing a few runs. This is an easy bet, and it works nicely with my prediction for this game as well.
Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Mariners are worth a look early on in this matchup:
The Yankees have taken back-to-back games from the Mariners to open their three-game series, but I’m not sold on the Bronx Bombers getting off to a fast start on Thursday night.
Bryan Woo is on the mound for the Mariners, and the righty has been great in the 2025 season, posting a 2.77 ERA in 17 starts, leading the Mariners to a 10-7 record in those games.
Meanwhile, the Yankees will be turning to veteran Marcus Stroman, who simply has not found his best stuff in 2025. Stroman enters this start with a 7.45 ERA in five appearances, and he’s allowed at least three runs in four of those five starts.
On top of that, Stroman has not pitched more than five innings in a single game this season. Woo, on the other hand, has held opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of his 17 outings in the 2025 season.
He already shut down the Yankees once this season, allowing four hits and no runs in 6.1 innings in a start in May.
New York may win this game, but I don’t see it leading while Stroman is still on the bump.
Pick: Mariners First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160 at DraftKings)
