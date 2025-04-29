Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds for April 29 (Fade Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday)
The Los Angeles Dodgers squeaked by the Miami Marlins in their series opener on Monday night, scoring two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure a 7-6 win.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers have yet to announce a starter for their matchup against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
After missing the 2024 season with an injury, Alcantara has struggled to the tune of a 6.56 ERA in the 2025 season. Can he get on track against one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, prop bets and my prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (-125)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Marlins: +164
- Dodgers: -198
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 6.56 ERA)
- Los Angeles: TBA
Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Marlins record: 12-16
- Dodgers record: 19-10
Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Mookie Betts is worth a bet on Tuesday night:
My favorite home run bet for Tuesday is in the last game of the night between the Dodgers and Marlins.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts is hitting just .230 with four homers this season, but he has a matchup that he has dominated throughout his MLB career on Tuesday.
Betts is facing Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who is off to a slow start in his first season back from Tommy John. Alcantara has 6.56 ERA across five starts for the Marlins and has given up three homers.
In his career against Alcantara, Betts is hitting 6-for-13 (.462) with one double, two homers and four runs batted in.
To make things even better for the Dodgers star, things shouldn’t be too tough after Alcantara exits on Tuesday. The Marlins bullpen has given up 16 homers this season – the second-most in MLB – while posting a 4.41 ERA.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
While there is some concern with how the Dodgers plan to approach this game from a pitching standpoint, I can’t help but fade Alcantara at the moment.
The former Cy Young award winner has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight starts and at least two earned runs in every outing this season. On top of his dreadful 6.56 ERA, Alcantara has a 1.33 WHIP.
Per Statcast, the righty ranks in the 10th percentile in hard hit percentage, 28th percentile in expected ERA, and 29th percentile in expected batting average against.
That’s simply not going to cut it against a Dodgers team that is fourth in MLB in OPS this season.
Since the price on the Dodgers is better for them to simply be leading through the first five innings, I’ll go all out to fade Alcantara early in this game.
Pick: Dodgers First Five Innings Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
