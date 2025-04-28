Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just 0.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants heading into Monday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins.
Miami (12-15) is in fourth place in the NL East and has struggled overall this season, posting a minus-32 run differential. On Monday, oddsmakers have set the Marlins as massive underdogs against the Dodgers, who will have Dustin May on the mound for the fifth time this season.
May allowed seven runs in his last outing, but he had been lights out before that, giving up two total runs over his first three starts. Can he bounce back on Monday with the Dodgers looking to build one of the best home records in MLB?
Here’s a look at the odds for this matchup, players props to bet – including one for Shohei Ohtani – and my game prediction on Monday night.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Marlins +1.5 (+124)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-148)
Moneyline
- Marlins: +270
- Dodgers: -340
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Miami: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.14 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 3.68 ERA)
Marlins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSFL
- Marlins record: 12-15
- Dodgers record: 18-10
Marlins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Can Shohei Ohtani add to his homer total tonight? Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why he’s worth a look in this market against Miami:
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has six home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Miami’s bullpen has gotten shellacked in the 2025 season, allowing 16 homers while posting a 4.54 ERA. On top of that, the Marlins are starting youngster Edward Cabrera, who has a 6.14 ERA and has allowed at least one homer in all three of his outings in 2025.
Ohtani is actually hitting for a better average against left-handed pitching this season, but five of his six homers have come against righties. This is too good of a matchup to pass him by at +300.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
May was knocked around in his last start for the Dodgers, so it may be tough for some bettors to lay the juice for L.A. to win – or cover the run line – on Monday.
However, the Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball at home this season (12-3 straight up, 9-6 on the run line).
Even though May did not have his best stuff in his last outing, the righty still has three other outings where he pitched at least five innings and gave up one or fewer earned runs. That’s much better than anything Cabrera can say, as the Marlins right-hander has a 6.14 ERA and has given up eight runs over his last two starts.
Plus, it’s nearly impossible to trust this Miami bullpen, especially since it has allowed so many home runs in the 2025 season.
I’ll lay the juice with the Dodgers to cover the run line for the 10th time this season at home.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-148 at DraftKings)
